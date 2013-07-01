The Potent Lesson In Understanding How Yelp Learned To Listen

The story of Yelp is one of not-quite-foreseen potential: as CEO Jeremy Stoppelman will say, the company launched as a way to ask people for recommendations of where they should eat, shop, and hang.

It was the perfect idea, the founders thought, for they were harnessing word of mouth, one of humanity’s oldest technologies–though one that no one online had harnessed quite cleanly enough. It was a perfect idea.

Then their user base plummeted.

Yelp knew not what to do. The next step was not clear. But buried deep within their analytics, a glimmer of hope appeared: the people who had used a buried feature that let you write reviews–without being prompted by another user–had comparatively insane engagement.

As a nimble company does, Yelp re-organized themselves in order to do what their users–through their data–were asking them to do: create a forum for reviews. They did. And now Stoppelman’s being put on our cover.

In other words, the prodigious Yelp learned to swallow its pride.

