10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Stinkor, Ikea Disaster Shelter, And More

1. Why This Vintage He-Man Action Figure Still Smells Bad 30 Years Later
Co.Design
Like it or not, you’ll never be rid of this Stinkor (poor He-Man).
2. Infographic: The Literal Meaning Of Every State Name In The U.S.
Co.Design
Curious about your state’s history? This infographic has all the answers.
3. Dropbox CEO Shares Screenshot Of His Bank Account The Moment His Company Raised Its First Million
Fast Company
I could use $1.2 million for Christmas too (though I doubt my first purchase would be at Radio Shack).
4. 8 Successful Entrepreneurs Give Their Younger Selves Lessons They Wish They’d Known Then
Fast Company
Borrow some intuitive wisdom from some of the best minds in the business.
5. 100 Ideas To Improve New York City’s Subway
Co.Exist
We all know NYC’s public transit could use some improvements. This student is leading the charge, and, thankfully, the MTA is listening.
6. A New Ingeniously Designed Shelter For Refugees—Made By Ikea
Co.Exist
Ikea is hoping to get these impressive solar powered shelters into production for less than $1,000 per unit–sure beats a tent!
7. How Instagram Almost Ruined My Life
Fast Company
How Meredith Fineman finally got the picture before it got her.
8. The End Of Advertising As We Know It—And What To Do Now
Co.Create
As the advertising landscape changes, Rei Inamoto offers insights on how to thrive moving forward.
9. The Simple Question That Helps You Use LinkedIn Better
Fast Company
LinkedIn feeling a bit sleazy these days? Ask yourself this simple question to help clean up and properly leverage the network.
10. iOS 7 Mail: Not The Mail App You’ve Been Waiting For
Co.Labs
Apple’s redesigned mail service still trails the best–here’s why.
Read more of the Weekly 10 series here. Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.