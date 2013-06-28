How Video Forensics Are Changing The Way Cops Find Criminals

A bored policeman scrolls through hours of video and suddenly spots a crucial piece of evidence. It’s a typical scene from a TV cop show, and one that Icelandic startup Videntifier aims to consign to history. Videntifier’s blazingly fast video-matching technology can, in a matter of seconds, scan an entire hard drive to find suspicious material such as child pornography or terrorism propaganda. For most police forces today, that process is still largely manual.

“The Icelandic police had a huge case in 2007-2008 where they seized 15 terabytes of images and video data,” says Videntifier CEO Herwig Lejsek. “The whole department worked on it for four to five months.” Now, Videntifier is working with international police organization Interpol to add video identification to the next version of the latter’s International Child Sexual Exploitation Image Database (ICSE), which is already used by investigators all over the world to identify victims and offenders and link investigations together.

“The initial idea with going online with ICSE in 2009 was to make this international collection available to trained investigators doing child abuse cases in the field, “ explains Uri Sadeh, coordinator of Interpol’s Crimes against Children Unit. “Am I investigating a case with a kid who has already been identified somewhere else in the world? Am I investigating five images when 20 more exist of the same victim? A little over 3,000 identified victims from close to 50 countries are documented in the database. When we launched it in 2009, we had 800 declared victims.”

Interpol works with police forces in 119 countries, 40 of which already have direct access to the database, to try to improve the tools available to them. “The first and foremost problem specialized teams are facing is the volume,” says Sadeh. “There are so many people with a sexual interest in children and so much material being produced and shared that it’s overwhelming for any police force.” ICSE already contains millions of images, not all of which are illegal. Related material like images taken in the same room or at the same location or leading up to the abuse are also collected. ISCE already offers a visual comparison tool, a mathematical comparison based on color and shape, which helps investigators to link together images they are working on and group duplicates. Investigators can also check whether a case has already been resolved and, if it hasn’t, collaborate with colleagues from around the world.

The next step is video. “We see more and more video on seized computers and online,” Sadeh tells me. “Video also has additional value since you get sound and a language can be recognized. There are multiple scenes, which can make the offender less aware of what he is sharing. An image is pretty controlled and it’s easier for an intelligent offender to cover his tracks.” That’s where Videntifier comes in.

Offenders are just as likely as the rest of us to have a hard drive full of Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows, making finding suspicious material a hunt for the proverbial needle in a haystack. At the core of Videntifier Forensic is a database of 70,000 hours of video, covering most Hollywood movies from the past 50 years, U.S. and European TV shows, music videos, and legal adult content.

Videos are split into frames and converted into a set of visual fingerprints, mathematical representations of the characteristics of a particular object within an image frame. A new video is matched against the 6 billion fingerprints in the database in order to identify it. “On average we get 80,000 to 100,000 fingerprints per hour of video, but it really depends on the content itself,” says Lejsek.“If there’s a sitcom scene where there is not much camera movement, you might only have 20,000 but when an action movie might contain several hundred thousand fingerprints.” The system can also find malicious content which a suspect has tried to hide within another video. “Our clients have seen popular German TV shows, for example, which have these tiny clips of child abuse inserted every once in awhile.”