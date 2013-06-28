Facebook Starts Testing New Chat Rooms Feature In The Wild

Facebook is quietly testing a chat room service for its users, says TechCrunch. Called Host Chat, the multi-user feature will allow friends to join chat rooms without needing a password–reminiscent, the report says, of those old AOL chat forums of yore , and very much a competitor to Google’s Hangouts .

The concept–and M.O. is super simple, it seems. Users will be able to see in their news feeds if a friend is hosting a chat about some subject or other. They can jump in merely by clicking on the Host Chat button, which is located next to the Update Status and Post Photos/Videos buttons. Hosts have the power both to limit entrance as well as expelling anyone they don’t want inside the chat room.

Oh so Mean Girls.