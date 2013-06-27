Tracking: Self-Driving Cars

Greg Ball, a New York State Senator representing a Hudson Valley district, is introducing legislation expressly permitting driverless cars in New York State:

“This is a tremendous advancement in automobile technology, the future is here,” said Senator Ball. “Vehicle accidents, year after year, always rank in the leading causes of death in New York State and across the United States. In the early testing stages this futurist technology has proven to be safer and more reliable than human operated vehicles. I have introduced this bill because I believe that New York State should welcome this technology with open arms.” The legislation will allow Toyota in partnership with Google, to test autonomous vehicles on New York roadways to provide the safe development of this technology. This endeavor will allow for safer roadways in the future, reducing the number of vehicular accidents by eliminating human error as well as providing a more efficient flow of traffic.

We’ll be keeping an eye on Toyota and Google testing driverless cars in New York.

—Neal Ungerleider

4:10 p.m., 06/27/13

Massachusetts-based data analysis firm Recorded Future just ran an interesting series of industry visualizations for self-driving cars. Their takeaway was interesting:

1. Google and Tesla are further ahead in driverless car development than traditional industry leaders such as Mercedes or Audi.