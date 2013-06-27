Dear Sean Parker: Alright, You Nailed Us

You’ve misdiagnosed the problem in your screed about journalism. What happened to you isn’t a result of the downfall of “media” or “news” or “journalism.” The problem is that our sense of storytelling has become totally warped by old media: 20 years of bullshit blockbusters made of pablum and crammed into peoples’ brains with heavy doses of advertising. Seriously, thank you for helping undermine that system. But those of us in this industry are still cleaning up the mess, and some of us are clearly a little confused about what to do next.

Your wedding should not be a story to us–at least those of us outside the bridal mags. A “story” has a protagonist, and sometimes an antagonist. It involves a challenge or quest. It has a climax and a denouement. This is simple stuff–the myth format–and it’s consistent across the best journalism you’ll find anywhere. It’s how our human brains are best equipped to learn. Stories are what keep our attention. Knowing people through writing can be intimate.

But for a long time, we (the editorial “we”) forgot about the first item in the recipe: The person. Everyone got caught up in advertising the story, funneling eyeballs to the content itself, and in web journalism, the reporters are the same people charged with doing that advertising and distribution. That’s not what reporters are best at–and it compromises their editorial choices. They’re salivating over the potential sale before they have something firm to sell to readers.

When I started in journalism seven years ago, I hated telling people I was a technology journalist–they thought I reviewed products. Is that what journalism is about? Products? Here’s a secret: I fucking hate products. I hate sitting in front of a computer all day, even if it’s the newest stupid Apple thing. I’d prefer sitting on a bench looking out at the Hudson River. Many days I ponder throwing my phone into it. But software tools (and the people who build them) are freeing people from the old drudgery of work–and that’s why I am passionate about telling stories of the geniuses who innovate in this sector. I begrudgingly put you in this category. Eco-terrorist-wedding or not.

All the reporters and editors you call out deserve all the counter-invective you can muster. You could easily write another 10,000 words on this topic–in fact, I’m restraining myself from doing it right now. But being prolific is easy and sloppy, as you observed about the journalists who slammed you.

Restraint is the consummate virtue now that publishing (on the web) has an overhead cost of roughly zero. Your piece would have been more powerful if it had been shorter–and if you had written it a few weeks before your wedding, not after. That’s a journalistic tip for you, now that we’re “all journalists.” When you decided to change the world and become a public figure, you tacitly agreed to learn the One Rule of Media. That is: Control the conversation. When you do something high-profile, mount a pre-event campaign to tell the real story first. This is what publicists are for. Hire one.