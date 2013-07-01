Why You Should Give (Part Of) Your Company To Your Employees

Shift Communications had grown from a small PR startup to a company of 110 employees, with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. They’d won a suite of awards, were doing strong revenue, and were beginning to receive overtures from larger companies about a possible acquisition. The only problem was that Defren and Joyal had “asymmetrical motivations,” as Defren puts it. Joyal was over a decade older and ready to start thinking about estate planning. Defren felt he had years of work ahead of him. So Defren and Joyal began to strategize about possible ways Joyal could convert most of his ownership into cash.

There were a few mechanisms by which Defren could buy Joyal out. Some of these stood to leave Defren owning almost the entire company, which would strongly position Defren should the agency be acquired down the road. But Joyal suggested one mechanism in particular: an ESOP, or Employee Stock Ownership Plan. Because the truth was, Defren and Joyal hadn’t built the company alone, both knew. There were those 110 employees that helped build it, too.

I could have had 95 of our 100 marbles, and instead I gave away 20 or so of the marbles, just to reward people who have been so loyal for all these years. And they deserve it. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

The PR world, says Defren, is made up of a few Goliaths, plus a few hundred little agencies around them. The goal, if you own a small agency, is to get big enough to attract one of the Goliaths. “Most guys like me just sell out to a larger holding company,” says Defren. An agency will start doing 10-15 million dollars worth of business, and then a giant will swallow it up. “The one or two or three principals who founded it walk away with millions, and the employees keep their jobs,” he says. Defren was nearing that point, so the decision he made now about how to buy out Joyal would likely have a direct and lasting effect on his finances in the near future.

The ESOP stood to make Defren less money in the end, since it yielded some ownership to his employees. Such arrangements have become “vanishingly rare” in the agency world, he says. But Defren talked it over with his wife, Sian. They’d been together since they were 19, and had been on welfare in the earliest part of their relationship. “She is my first and best counsel,” Defren says. “As I was struggling with the different options–I could do this on my own, I could do the ESOP, I could do other financing options–for her it was a no-brainer. She said, ‘You love these people. They work as hard as you. If the ESOP is a realistic option, why would you do anything else?’” It was, he recalls, as if “an angel on my shoulder was yelling at me.”

Defren chose the ESOP. He’s quick to admit that he’s still the majority shareholder, by far, and the ESOP also carried with it certain tax benefits. Still, when I ask him to put under a cold, hard light the real motivations for his decision, he’s unequivocal: “the huge majority was, ‘Is there a way to give back to the employees?’” His company had grown enormously. “I didn’t do that. A bunch of people did that, many of whom have been with us ten years or more.” The prospect of being able to tell many of them that a sale of the agency could someday mean they could pay for their kids’ college education? “That was a huge motivator for me,” more important than the financial nuances of Defren being able to pay down debt with pre-tax dollars.

“I could have had 95 of our 100 marbles, and instead I gave away 20 or so of the marbles I could have had, just to reward people who have been so loyal for all these years. And they deserve it. I would do it again in a heartbeat,” he says. The ESOP deal was finalized in mid-2012; Joyal remains at the company, too, as a minority equity holder.