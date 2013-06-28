Go Beyond Broadband To Build Truly Strong Business Relationships

It’s no surprise that technology has drastically changed the way we do business. But are all the changes positive?

Troy Carter, CEO and Founder of entertainment management company Atom Factory, and Padmashree Warrior, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer of Cisco Systems, think that the advent of increasingly impersonal technology has not only revolutionized the daily routine, but is negatively affecting relationships in the office.

With a lot of the younger executives, the relationships are almost transactional.

Carter, who started as a young entrepreneur before the age of cellphones and video conference calls at Bad Boy Entertainment, says that business has become too tech-dependent, at the expense of the face-to-face interactions, it once required. That shift has become increasingly apparent as a new generation of entrepreneurs enter the business world.





“With a lot of the younger executives that come through, the relationships are almost transactional,” he says. “Being able to spend that time–knowing about their kids, knowing about their spouse, and knowing where they vacation–a lot of those personal things, I think it adds value to the business relationship.”

Warrior expresses a similar sentiment. “The ability and skill set to form relationships and build on relationships is so important in the world of business that its often overlooked,” she says.

Warrior stressed the importance of maintaining unplugged relationships.

“It’s also important to meet people face to face and have that connection,” she says.