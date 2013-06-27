Sean Parker’s Defense Of Marriage Act

Once upon a time, in an enchanted grove in the faraway land of Big Sur, California…

A Silicon Valley tech mogul and his fiancée were married under a canopy of majestic, old redwood trees, surrounded by friends and a blanket of ocean-scented air. And they lived happily ever after…or tried to, anyway. Three weeks after the $4.5 million June 1st “eco-terrorist extravaganza” wedding that opened the media floodgates, Parker has penned a 9,500 word screed titled “Weddings Used To Be Sacred And Other Lessons About Internet Journalism.” In the essay, which appeared on TechCrunch, Parker sets forth a straight record of facts about what went so wrong.

Interspersed between his factual documentation, Parker also condemns an entire industry for becoming victims to baseless journalism, void of basic fact-checking or interviewing (Co.Labs editor Chris Dannen has published a response letter to Parker here).

Parker starts, where most stories do, at the beginning:

“We lay on the flower-strewn pathway, looking up at the redwood canopy above. The fog rolling in from the ocean enveloped us, imbuing the moment with a feeling of supernatural bliss.”

No sooner had the newlyweds exchanged “I dos” before they awoke the next morning to an unexpected turn of events: Angry, vitriolic messages from all the Internet land were fast filtering in via email and Facebook, in response to dozens of media stories criticizing the astronomical waste and irreparable damage caused by the wedding.

“The media was portraying me as a crass, insensitive, eco-trashing billionaire, cartoonishly driving a gigantic hell-razing bulldozer, gleefully plowing down what remained of ‘Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest.'”

Among the offenses the pair were accused of committing in their quest for the ultimate fantasy wedding: trashing a campground; threatening a (not actually) endangered species of steelhead trout; trampling a redwood grove to the point of irreversible damage.