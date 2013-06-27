Creative Braintrust Front Page

Create

Faris Yakob

Founder GeniusSteals

GeniusSteals.Co

Twitter: @faris

Faris Yakob is a strategist, writer, public speaker, creative director and the founder of GeniusSteals, a planning and innovation consultancy. Previously he was Chief Innovation Officer of MDC and founding partner of Spies&Assassins, the creative technology boutique. Before that he was Chief Digital Officer at McCann Erickson NYC, and Head of Digital Strategy at Naked Communications. He was named one of the most respected planners in the world by The Planning Survey, and one of 10 modern day Madmen by Fast Company. His blog, Talent Imitates, Genius Steals, has been nominated as one of top ten ad blogs to follow by Campaign and Mashable. He is the author of the first chapter of the upcoming book Digital State, being published by Kogan Page June 2013, and is lucky enough to be invited to speak all over the world, most recently at the ADC Congress Germany and the Days of Communication event in Croatia. Faris consulted on, and featured in, The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, by Morgan Spurlock.