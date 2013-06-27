Creative Braintrust Front Page

Meet the Experts
Create
Faris Yakob
Founder GeniusSteals
GeniusSteals.Co
Twitter: @faris
Faris Yakob is a strategist, writer, public speaker, creative director and the founder of GeniusSteals, a planning and innovation consultancy. Previously he was Chief Innovation Officer of MDC and founding partner of Spies&Assassins, the creative technology boutique. Before that he was Chief Digital Officer at McCann Erickson NYC, and Head of Digital Strategy at Naked Communications. He was named one of the most respected planners in the world by The Planning Survey, and one of 10 modern day Madmen by Fast Company. His blog, Talent Imitates, Genius Steals, has been nominated as one of top ten ad blogs to follow by Campaign and Mashable. He is the author of the first chapter of the upcoming book Digital State, being published by Kogan Page June 2013, and is lucky enough to be invited to speak all over the world, most recently at the ADC Congress Germany and the Days of Communication event in Croatia. Faris consulted on, and featured in, The Greatest Movie Ever Sold, by Morgan Spurlock.
Leadership
Jamie Wong
Co-Founder & CEO, Vayable
Vayable.com
Twitter: @jamiejwong
Jamie Wong is the Cofounder and CEO of San Francisco travel startup, Vayable, an online platform building amazing vacations. As an entrepreneur, writer, and producer, Jamie Wong is the true twenty-first century storyteller. Her outstanding ability to generate fresh, creative and thoughtful solutions to day-to-day problems has afforded Jamie the privilege to collaborate with some of the best minds and leaders in technology and media. Jamie’s experience in technology and communications coupled with her vision for greater collaborative exchange in travel is the driving force behind Vayable. Her commitment to bringing insider travel experiences to the world by making them easier to find, create and book provides the framework for Vayable’s platform and community. Before co-founding Vayable, she was a creative and strategy consultant for several top tech companies including Kickstarter, Adobe, and Boku.
Tech
Ruzwana Bashir
Co-Founder & CEO, Peek.com
Peek.com
Twitter: @ruzwana
Ruzwana Bashir is Founder and CEO of Peek.com, a one-stop shop for travelers and locals alike to discover and book amazing things to do. Before starting Peek, Ruzwana was part of the founding team at Art.sy and worked in business development at Gilt Groupe. Previously she worked in the private equity team at the Blackstone Group, and in investment banking at Goldman Sachs. She has an MBA from Harvard where she was a Fulbright Scholar, and a BA from Oxford University where she was President of the Oxford Union. Ruzwana was selected as one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People and one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in Technology.
Design
Micah Spear
Founder & CEO, Playtime
WeArePlaytime.com
Twitter: @micahspear
Micah Spear is the Founder and CEO of Playtime, a multidisciplinary design and service strategy studio based in New York City with a diverse group of clients including banks, hospitals, luxury brands and media companies. He believes playfulness, improvisation, and insight driven thinking are crucial ingredients to problem solving. When he’s not working with clients, he’s actively pursuing his interest in the arts and media and shoots travel photography around the world.
Sustainability
Lauren Gropper
CEO, Repurpose
RepurposeCompostables.com
Twitter: @repurpose
Lauren Gropper is a green entrepreneur with a background in sustainable architecture and urban design, as well as sustainability consulting for the entertainment and hospitality industries. Lauren is currently the CEO for Repurpose, Inc., a consumer packaged goods company that she founded in 2010. Lauren is also the co-founder of Minimal Productions, an environmental consulting firm, as well a founding partner in SHFT.com, an environmental media platform created by Adrian Grenier. Ms. Gropper’s clients include Microsoft, Hyundai, Absolut Vodka, Fairmont Hotels, Thompson Hotels, Soho House, The Greenwich Hotel, HGTV and The Food Network.
