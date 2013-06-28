Your Choice Of Paper Towels Shouldn’t Cause An Existential Crisis

I had an embarrassing moment last night. I was getting home late and just wanted to grab some easy pre-made food from the local supermarket. While there, I remembered that I needed a few things and navigated my way to the paper towel aisle, where I stood, transfixed, before 50 feet of options. I was tired and hungry and very suddenly annoyed.

The abundance of choice causes us to dislike whatever it is we do end up choosing because of the opportunity cost associated with the other options.

All I wanted was to be able to clean my face after eating and now I was confronted with 50 feet of choice. Screw the mustachioed Brawny man, the quicker picker upper, and the boldly named Mardi Gras.

In the midst of my existential meltdown, I left the store without buying anything.

This morning, staring at my coffee, my actions from the night before scared me. Not because I fear I’m a burgeoning psychopath, but because I work in marketing. It’s my job to convince people that Mardi Gras paper towels are a party they want to be part of.

Being resourceful with my introspection, I looked into choice and learned that it is pretty well regarded as a double-edged sword. While most people agree that choice is good, there are some academics that believe that too much choice is bad.

Barry Schwartz, in his book, The Paradox of Choice: Why Less Is More, maintains that too much choice can lead to the paralysis of decision making. He cites a study where the more options employees had in choosing their 401k plan, the less likely they were to actually make a choice–often leaving up to $5,000 of free company matching on the table.

Sheena Iyengar, author of The Art of Choosing, conducted a study featuring free samples of jam in a supermarket. Every few hours, she would switch her offering of jam from 6 samples to 24. 60% of all visitors were drawn to the larger assortment of jams, but they were significantly less likely to actually purchase jam. Iyengar’s study found that only 3% of people who visited the larger assortment of jams bought a bottle–whereas 30% of visitors to the smaller assortment ended up making a purchase.