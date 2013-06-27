Taco Bell Launching “Protein Power” Menu

Bloomberg Businessweek reports that the new “Protein Power” menu will debut on July 25, offering meals loaded with extra chicken and steak. The new menu items are a tweaked version of a Southern California promotion called “Fresco Power.” Apparently, “protein” tests better with Taco Bell’s core demographics than “fresco” or, well, “meat.”

All items on the special menu will be 400 calories or less and contain at least 20 grams of protein. Offerings include a cheeseless burrito and meat-and-guacamole tacos. We recently uncovered the incredible story behind the Doritos Locos Taco and how Taco Bell brands their products. How will the new meat–er, protein–menu shape the brand?