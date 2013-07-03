How Dell Fights Cancer With Big Data

It’s no secret that Big Data and Cloud Computing are disrupting industries. Perhaps one of the industries realizing the most opportunity from tech is health. We have described this revolution in a prior article, A Look Around The Bend in the Health Innovation Highway .

One company placing major bets on health is Dell. With more than 13,000 employees devoted to the industry, they are not simply spinning up glossy brochures featuring happy patients in hospital beds with caring doctors, but are driving deep innovation into their products and services to enable personalized medicine, faster genomics, and other life-saving advancements.

Dell’s interest in health comes from the top and it’s not just about profits. Michael and Susan Dell have their own non-profit foundation that has funded children’s health-related causes worldwide and they have supported initiatives such as Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

Dell Corporation has had a long track-record serving the health industry, so when they realized that big data could be applied to emerging areas such as genomics can make a real impact on patient outcomes, they dived in deeper. For example, for children afflicted with cancer, Dell has been able to partner with the industry to apply big data, high performance computing, and the cloud to help doctors derive treatment cocktails in days rather than weeks or months. The data needed to devise the optimal cocktail for one patient is 30 terabytes—a massive amount of data that must be processed to understand how to treat each patient.

The notion of personalized medicine is not new. What is new is that Big Data and Big Science are now enabling real-world applications. Personalized medicine relies on genomics, high-performance computing technology, pharmaceuticals, and the willingness of the FDA to grant specialized clinical trials to treat patients. Let’s look at an actual example of how Dell is diving deeper.

Imagine learning that your child is diagnosed with cancer but your doctor has no idea what drugs will work best to combat the cancer that is ravaging your child? And, as a result, imagine learning it can take several months to figure this out while your child gets sicker and sicker increasing the risk of dying?

This was the situation faced by parents and children diagnosed with certain cancers–until now. According to Jessica Hester, Brooke’s mother, an energetic girl diagnosed with neuroblastoma, “There was a time if your child was diagnosed with cancer, they’d say, ‘I’m sorry, there is nothing that we can do, so go home and enjoy your time.’ That is not the case now.'”