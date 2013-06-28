8 Steps To Actually Get Good At Phone Calls

We can’t hide behind email. Why? Real business relationships are formed in two ways, says entrepreneur-turned-investor Mark Suster : in person and over the phone. The dude knows how to keep a phoner concise and effective-so let’s heed his call to make better calls.





You don’t have to be a politician to have talking points in your pocket–or, maybe more accessibly, written down before you make the call. From Suster’s description, it’s prep like how reporters do phone interviews: sketch out the points you’d like to cover, the “ask” that you’re making, and how much time you have. This gives your call an anchor.

The best interviews are conversations, but as Miles Davis might tell you, it takes a lot of preparation to properly improvise.

Leaping into your hard “sales pitch” is awkward, Suster observes, so start soft: while you might consider yourself too cool to talk about the weather, asking what the other person is experiencing is an easy way to build empathy and co-investment. But if the rapport isn’t rising, it’s get to business time.

Once the banter buffer has been built, transition to the matter at hand–and let the other person know what it is (they can’t read your mind, especially over the phone). Suster says you should say something like “listen, the reason I’m calling is…”–which is as direct as it is useful and helps each of you align your interests.

And if you don’t have a specific ask, you can say something a simple as “I was just hoping to get 10 minutes of your time to tell you what we’re up to so that the next chance we get to meet down the line you’ve got more of an understanding.”