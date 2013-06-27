Yahoo News Gets A Redesign

Yahoo wants to make things personal, and it’s starting with Yahoo News. In a blog post, Yahoo’s vice president of product, Mike Kerns, announced Yahoo News’s new facelift, which brings “a more personal, intuitive and modern design.” The changes include a customizable news stream, which will “get smarter over time” by learning your preferences, and faster load times.
Most notably, the new design offers improved mobile browsing on iOS devices (“and soon on your Android devices,” Kerns promises). The changes come shortly after Yahoo revamped its search results, and rolled out a lovely redesign of photo-sharing site Flickr.