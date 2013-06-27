advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Map The Climate Disaster Nearest You

Map The Climate Disaster Nearest You
By Anya Kamenetz1 minute Read

A 30,000-acre fire in Southern California. Record low water levels in the Great Lakes. Drought-induced killer bee swarms in Texas (really? Really.)

Environmental blog Grist has put together a Google Map of the summer’s natural disasters, most of which can be tied to historically high temperatures. Anyone can contribute to keeping the map updated and comprehensive.

While good vibes are still circulating from President Obama’s recent big climate speech, grassroots efforts like this map should help activists keep the heat on a life-or-death issue.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life