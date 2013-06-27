Map The Climate Disaster Nearest You

A 30,000-acre fire in Southern California. Record low water levels in the Great Lakes. Drought-induced killer bee swarms in Texas (really? Really .)

Environmental blog Grist has put together a Google Map of the summer’s natural disasters, most of which can be tied to historically high temperatures. Anyone can contribute to keeping the map updated and comprehensive.

While good vibes are still circulating from President Obama’s recent big climate speech, grassroots efforts like this map should help activists keep the heat on a life-or-death issue.