Michelle Obama And The White House Join Instagram

Instagram just got a little bit better. First Lady Michelle Obama now has an account, @michelleobama , and has posted her first photo. The caption reads, “My first instagram! So inspired and so impressed by these extraordinary young women. -mo #FLOTUSinAfrica”





As on Twitter, photos taken by the First Lady herself are signed “Mo.” Also new to Instagram is the White House, which posted its first picture yesterday of the First Family leaving for Africa:





As of Thursday morning, the First Lady already had 6,000 followers, and the White House more than 12,000 followers. President Obama has an Instagram account, but it hasn’t been updated since he won the 2012 election.