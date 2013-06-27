WikiLeaks Volunteer Also Worked As Paid FBI Informant

Perhaps one of the more unlikely FBI informants is an 18-year-old Icelandic boy who worked as a volunteer for WikiLeaks , and earned $5,000 in three months while simultaneously reporting on the goings-on at the whistleblowing website. Wired’s Threat Level has an the amazing story .

Sigidur “Siggy” Thoradson was the first known FBI informant inside WikiLeaks. He joined WikiLeaks at the young age of 17, where he had direct access to Julian Assange, and was in charge of the WikiLeaks chat room. Thoradson was debriefed four times, handing over eight hard drives packed with chat logs, video and other data, says Wired.

Stephen Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy says Thoradson’s double life shows just how single-minded the agency was about pursuing Julian Assange.