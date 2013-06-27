3-D-Printed Fashion Show Results In Amazing Creations

If you thought that 3-D printing was a relatively simple process–get schematics , feed into printer , press button, voila! Here’s your Liberator gun –think again. Here’s the process that was used to stage Asia’s first 3-D-printed fashion show, in Malaysia.

Designer Melinda Looi hooked up with Belgian 3-D print specialists Materialise to help create a collection of headpieces, shoes, and jewelry, all inspired by birds and coral. There’s even a skirt inspired by peacock feathers in the collection.

Conception to completion took months and, reports MAKE, each piece required the input of between six and eight people.

Looi called the project “challenging,” although she found the whole process a lot of fun. “Creating fashion with technology has always been something I wanted to do. The collaborative effort involving people from different fields and backgrounds truly reminded me that exciting and beautiful things happen when art and technology meet.”