Vine Tweets Are Up Almost 100% In Two Months

Nine Vines are posted to Twitter per second, as opposed to five per second two months ago, according to a study by video tech firm Unruly. It remains to be seen how the sharing frequency will change now that Instagram has launched its video feature, which allows for 15 seconds of recorded video, and the added benefit of Instagram’s signature retro filters. Before the announcement, Twitter announced a redesign of the Vine platform with a more user-friendly interface and the option to edit more than one video at a time.

Instagram’s video tool has been met with mixed reviews. When it first launched last week, Twitter exploded with talk of the death of Vine. But some argue adding videos to what was originally a place for photos and nothing more encroaches on the photo-sharing experience. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo insists he isn’t worried about Instagram’s video service. “Other people can replicate that or take pieces of it if that’s what they want to do,” he said. “If we do what we want to do, and go where we want to go, we don’t have to worry about what that guy’s doing over there.”

The study from Unruly says Vine now has 13 million users, a fraction of Instagram’s 100 million-plus active users. But the six-second video tool is more popular with brands (here are some of the best brand Vines so far), since the videos are four times more likely to be shared than a video ad.