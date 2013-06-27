Stories From Beyond The Plug

This last week, we’ve been walking you through the process of unplugging from your devices. We’ve even provided you with a printable guide to unplugging . Now, we’re looking at some of the lessons and benefits to be gained from a digital detox, should you be considering one.

Author and comedian Baratunde Thurston did a 25-day digital detox, and by just the end of his first week he says he was “less stressed about not knowing new things; I felt that I still existed despite not having shared documentary evidence of said existence on the Internet … I was reading long books, engaging in meaningful conversations, and allowing my mind to wander and make passive connections I had previously short-circuited with social queries, responses, interruptions, and steady documenting and sharing of unripened experiences.”

Levi Felix, founder of Digital Detox, a company that offers tech-free retreats, says the process is “always a transformational experience.” People who leave his retreats “literally question their entire relationships with technology.”

Here, a few post-detox revelations from Thurston and other unpluggers:

We are addicted to information: “Only when I dramatically reduced my connectivity did I realize how addicted to information stimulus I had become–and that I did not need to sustain that constant high to live well and happily.”

We share too much: “…I spent an inordinate amount of time documenting, commenting on, and sharing experiences. In the process, I wasn’t fully having those experiences, since it was imperative that I tweet something relevant before they were even over.”

We are addicted to ourselves: “Never before have we had the ability to microgauge our own rhetorical value to the world. I was judging my oversharing of uninhabited experiences. Since the break, I look backward far less than before and I’ve tried to create more discrete moments for checking email rather than maintaining a constant level of inbox awareness, anxiety, and guilt.”