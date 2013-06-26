advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Walmart Cuts Ties With Paula Deen

By Jessica Hullinger1 minute Read

It’s been a rough week for celebrity chef Paula Deen. Last week she admitted to using racial slurs in the past, and was dropped from the Food Network shortly thereafter. Now, the nation’s biggest retailer says it will no longer carry her products, which have been on its shelves since 2011. The retailer says it will not place “any new orders beyond what’s already committed.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life