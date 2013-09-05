What You Missed: September 4, 2013 Edition

This hobbyist built a 1/3 scale 128k Apple computer. He calls it Mini-Mac.

Human beings are naturally risk-averse. But at what cost to our security?

The game giant is in deep water, but how do we save it? Say it . . . Say it . . .

Only a decade ago, things looked much different from the top. And while Apple changed the economies of scale, is there any reason to think of mimicry as anything more than flattery?

This entrepreneur turned investor knows what makes great leaders: Great teams. Empower them.

A Labor Day leak of the much-anticipated wearable tech from Samsung went somewhat unnoticed. Better late than never.

With a Supreme Court Ruling unlikely before 2015, the live television streamer has broadcasters on their heels. Time to get to know the new guy.

Sure, your customers want quality. But what qualities are they looking for?

Entrepreneurs are exactly the kind of free-thinking, progressive, and innovative thinkers that Washington needs. Uncle Sam wants you!

Samsung opened registration for its first ever global developers conference. Just how mighty is this S Pen, anyway?

Amid arrests and allegations of governmental conspiracy, the Taiwanese tech giant finds itself embroiled in a soap opera of sorts. On top of everything, their former VP of Product Design has temporary amnesia.

Android has long suffered at the hands of reluctant updates from manufacturers and carriers. Their solution? Cut out the middle man . . . and the user.

Steve Ballmer is retiring, and that puts the Seattle-based giant in a bit of a hole. Who’s on deck? And what’s more, what?

Matt Kruse spends 20+ hours a week tweaking Facebook so that you’ll like it. He also has a day job, a wife, two kids, and one helluva work ethic.

Feelings of isolation are not uncommon in today’s day and age. One statistically supported solution may surprise you.

Little consideration is given to the textiles behind the newest trend in tech; but without them, we’d still be stuck with slap-bracelets and Hypercolor.

A company can’t just take a little from Column A and a little from Column B. It’s got to decide. It has to focus.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office confirmed that the tech giant has patented a three finger gesture for a proximity based UI. Not really a shocker . . .

In 2007, Apple and Cingular entered into an unprecedented revenue sharing agreement. How the deal got done.

Looking for the most valuable, versatile social networking tool on the planet? It’s here, but you’re gonna pay for it.

iOS 7 provides a variety of features previously reserved for hacked hardware. Is your phone best left under lock and key?

Wish you could have seen the look on your face? This app’s got your Frontback.

It’s easy to get caught up in the cool new thing, but don’t lose focus. Sudden shifts in direction can derail your startup.

App discovery is a tall obstacle, but there’s a solution: Pay to play.

Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs just not on target. Again, not a shocker.

Anthony Antonellis put art inside himself so he could share it with you. To hell with tattoos.

The Endotheliometer can tell you how long you’re going to live. Where we’re going, we won’t need nodes.

Over one-third of readers finish books they don’t even like. Give it up, turn the page.

Contemporary research shows that women have a variety of interests. Wait, really?

A recent filing by Google claims that “a person has no legitimate expectation of privacy in information he voluntarily turns over to third parties.” Oh, so it’s that kind of party . . .

So you wanna work for yourself, huh? Your career path is so last fiscal quarter.

Spend too much time talking and your product is likely to lay an egg. Mama bird just kicked this developer out the nest.

Intelligence agencies have access to all unencrypted communications on the Internet. Why are journalists taking this information so lightly?

For what seems like forever, you’ve poured your own blood, sweat and tears into your product. So, what took you so long?

Steve Jobs left Apple twice, this time for good. Larry Ellison explains hot the tech giant couldn’t live with the cofounder, but can’t live without him.

Google’s ISP users agreement dances around the tech giant’s own basic philosophy. You’re served.

Some suggest the best way to combat government spying is with even more technology. Why buying a dozen dogs doesn’t solve your cat problem.

Jeff Bezos is successful and the Capital’s paper isn’t. There’s room for improvement. Do the math.

When it comes to successful development, your user comes first. So get over yourself.

Looking for tips on how to be a better boss? Try the mirror.

Executives often live two lives. Can they keep their balance?

Conventional wisdom suggests Amazon.com serves as ying to Apple’s yang. Horace Dediu’s looking for an orange.

Hey, you know what would make this movie better? The movie.

Developers owe the builders of open source software big time. Take a letter!

Here are the New York Times‘ style guidelines–for Objective-C. Know the rules. It’s the only way to bend them.

Recently spurned by opera, a Phantom scaled some of the city’s most beautiful buildings shooting stunning footage. Who is that masked man?

Establishing why you want to do something and saying so up front takes [g]uts. Grow a pair.

Agencies outside the NSA are requesting surveillance information to use in their own, unrelated investigations. Oh, and the DEA’s pants are on fire.

Why did Jeff Bezos buy the Capital’s newspaper? A source close to us has no idea.

As technology grows more voyeuristic, public and private surveillance permeate our lives. Long live the status quo!

Nielsen determined that Twitter holds statistically significant sway in viewership. Networks, you’re on notice.

Researchers believe that repetition of tasks makes for simpler neural pathways and a less energy-indulgent brain. Monkey see, monkey do, monkey do better next time.

What drives customers the craziest? Your spelling. Also, your sense of humor.

Think all it takes is dedication and follow-through to get better? Take a lap.

Mobile app speed is enough to drive you up the wall. Drew Crawford takes your brain for a spin.

Attention spans are short, but Matt Gemmell knows a trick. Hocus focus.

Music keeps societies’ rhythms. Bassnectar gets us up to speed.

Founders should be students of their game, so take notes, there’s a test. Do well, get cheese.

MailChimp works. Now dance, monkey!

Senators don’t know. But they’re fleshing it out.

When it comes to kicking words around, consider the impact: “Turf” toe.

July 31, 2013

Branding ain’t easy. Unless, of course, you’re motivated. Then it’s a piece of cake.

How do you increase productivity without ostracizing your employees? Stop calling meetings. And don’t say the C-Word.

Marc Barros doesn’t think you should outsource your branding. After all, if they build it, who will come?

Intel’s new minimalist PC may cost a fortune compared to its British counterpart, but I/O performance and expansion are as easy as Raspberry Pi.

Programmers often turn a cold shoulder to the greats who came before them, dooming them to the same frigid, digital landscape developed years ago. Don’t forget your booties . . .

As Internet traffic multiplies exponentially, network infrastructures will no longer be sufficient by the end of the decade. Antonio Liotta’s getting nervous.

Some of the best ideas in human history are the last to catch on, but why? This renaissance surgeon reminds us the road to nowhere is paved with good inventions.

July 29, 2013

When opportunity knocks, tell it the door’s open. Take it easy.

The Washington Post‘s “PostTV” brings online video content to readers everywhere. Tune into the noob-tube.

Finding the right designer is about as easy as hunting unicorn. Braden Kowitz details a most dangerous game.

Sometimes less is more. So shut up.

You put the right one in, you get the right one out. Google gets horizontal.

Everyone wants to be a writer. So why doesn’t anyone write?

Kenton Kivetsu knows what it takes to excel in your business: Know it like the back of your hand.

Automation limits your company’s most valuable, human resources. Jason Fried tips the scales.

The NSA handed out its first “Best Scientific Cybersecurity Paper” award last week to a most ungracious recipient. Joseph Bonneau bites the hand that feeds him.

Mark Suster likes entrepreneurs with something to prove. After all, if something’s broke, effing fix it.

July 24, 2013

You can pick an investor, and you can pick what your investor knows. But you can’t pick your investor’s nose.

Marketing 101: Grabbing people’s attention from the front of the class can be tricky. Unless, of course, it’s show and tell.

As an entrepreneur, it’s imperative you get to know yourself. Have a seat on the couch.

Usage rates are up in virtually every media network over the last decade. Get Social.

New languages ain’t easy. Stylus helps out with CSS syntax.

Learning to code can be intimidating. Here’s a way to teach yourself a new language, within your own specific time frame. Don’t forget the marshmallows.

Google is rolling out a mobile browser that cuts data usage in half. You down with DCP?

The NSA has implemented a brave new security policy to tighten things up: The Buddy System.

Don’t send a priest to do an anthropologist’s job. Cadell Last examines religion in a contemporary world.

July 23, 2013

So your product solves all life’s problems. Why isn’t anyone using it?

As the Android platform matures, people are finding iOS more and more restrictive. Why this professor pimped his phone.

Not sold on your own product? Then why would anyone else buy it?

Kevin Rustagi has some advice: Stop asking permission to be successful. This is America, for crying out loud.

The boundaries of patent law are as blurry as any. This entrepreneur brings intellectual property rights into focus.

NFC technology has Europe and China under its spell. Here’s one ring to fool them all.

Google recently announced a drastically different design approach. It’s different. But why?

July 22, 2013

Apple says they’re not entirely sure if any confidential information fell into the wrong hands during Thursday’ss security breach. Wait, which are the wrong hands again?

Windows missed the boat on tablets. Jean-Louis Gassée plots Steve Ballmer’s new course.

The phone maker’s got a rat. Seth Weintraub’s got the cheese.

Asynchronous code reads like a traffic jam. Alex McCaw breaks down how Yield can get things in sync.

The most important aspect of your product is how it’s put to work. Tomasz Tunguz fights for the user.

Microsoft announced a massive revaluation of their inventory Thursday. Alex Wilhelm is at a loss.

Is negative space an important design tool? Christie Johann thinks so. In fact, she’s positive.

People will put up with anything, and Android users are cheap. Mary Ellen Gordon applies Flurry Analytics to app pricing.

Can’t see the forecast for the trends: Nathan Kontny explains how losing faith in the face of obstacles is no way to grow a business.

Dailies and monthlies can be hard to swallow. How some magazines are cooking up something just right.

This journalism professor hates politics. Listen to him.

July 18, 2013

Sixty-three recently embarrassed tech companies are calling for more transparency in surveillance requests. What are the chances the NSA sees right through them?

Bruce Schneier came across a DHS memo detailing a strange new security policy: The Honor System.

Apple is putting together a team of experts in development of a new, fitness-centered piece of wearable tech. It’s all in the wrist.

Youth bulges beget political unrest. Or do they? Get a job, hippie!

Germany’s The Bild posted video footage of a 2010 runway accident involving the popular drone. Is there a pilot on board?

There are seemingly endless formats for site design across platforms. Casey Frechette reminds us of a “core Web principle”: It’s all in the way you look at it.

July 17, 2013

The government has been monitoring underwater communications since the Cold War, but how much can they really dig up? Olga Khazan mines the abyss.

Sales strategies must evolve with a business. Tomasz Tunguz lays down the steps to get you to the top.

Mark Suster has seen the cash dry up within many well-funded new startups. His advice? Put money in the till.

How did Google settle on their activation phrase for their new wearable tech? It’s the blind leading the blind, only now they can see.

Startups fail for all kinds of reasons, but one thing is for sure: Shoddy product is not an option.

Tunes and news have changed drastically in the last 20 years. Angela Washeck reports on how the two industries evolved in harmony.

One year post-split with Microsoft, NBCNews still looking for its legs. Jeff John Roberts maps out the network’s quest for solid ground.

July 16, 2013

Sam Whited and Adam Wilcox have grown tired of the Google’s ever-changing landscape, so they’re cutting it out. Here’s a peak at their new preferences.

The cell giant’s network extender can be modified into a small transmission tower capable of picking up all cell traffic in its range. Someone alert the NSA . . .

ProLogium has developed new ceramic lithium batteries the bend the rules of smartwatch-making. Will Apple and the Taiwanese company band together?

The Danish startup is committed to providing development support to other startups. If it’s broke, they’ll fix it. Get to work.

Social Media lacks reliable ROI measures, and it drives marketers up the wall. Mark Suster thinks it’s time they took awe.sm for a ride.

Apple wants users to be able to skip ads during television programs, but still compensate the advertisers. But the service will come at a premium.

Though not without faults of its own, Bitmessage offers users concerned with their privacy some peace of mind. How this hacker favorite might go mainstream.

Nathan Kontny knows what it takes to get better: Practice. Wait, that’s not funny.

July 15, 2013

Having long resisted bounty programs, Microsoft is finally putting their money on the line. Make check payable to “Google.”

A Tennessee lawyer filed suit against Apple claiming damages from devices that can display porn, and his own subsequent addiction. The first step is admitting this is someone else’s problem.

Microsoft announced last week that they will reorganize their company’s structure. Apple may not have fallen far, but this tree wants it back.

Does decades of developing a geek make? Matt Gemmell waxes existential.

A million years from now and at 1000 C, 180 TB of information will still be readable on a single disk. And still, the glass is only half full.

Hashtags gather people together for conversation. Shea Bennett reminds you to mind your manners. Pound it out.

Myriad Genetics’ recent claim to DNA ownership looks like an unethical cash grab aimed at exploiting inequalities in the American health care system. Joseph E. Stiglitz reminds us everything that shines ain’t patent leather.

Researchers at the University of Michigan launched a kickstarter aimed at funding revolutionary new space probes they believe can be sent millions of miles into space. And they’re no bigger than a breadbox.

Startups succeed for all kinds of reasons, most of them hard work. Don’t be a quitter.

July 11, 2013

Adii Pienaar found parallels between exercise and enterprise. Here’s a game plan to help you achieve your personal best.

Federico Viticci and IFTTT separated ages ago. Can they rekindle the magic?

As laptop sales plummet, Google’s hardware has the $300 and under-PC market on the defensive. Chance Miller has the intel.

The next generation online archive features increased functionality changing the way we view the past. But it’s the technology behind it that’s really in flux.

Cade Metz led with three paragraphs on fashion in his recent piece on Google engineer Melody Meckfessel. How progressive!

July 10, 2013

Apple has plans for IGZO displays in iPads and iPhones, we know. But are there plans for MacBooks?! Lighten up.

The new LEED Gold-rated building in San Jose speaks volumes about the tech giant. Alexis Madrigal translates.

Many startups establish presence before demand. Marc Barros thinks that’s back asswards.

The mobile marketing landscape has changed. Andrew Chen tracks the industry’s evolution.

AOL Reader, Digg Reader, and The Old Reader don’t publish subscription stats. Marco Arment wants to change that. Nothing personal . . .

Customer support systems often lose sight of what’s important. Emily Wilder wants things back on track. Where there’s a skill, there’s a way.

Dropbox already connects you to your stuff. What if they connected your stuff to your stuff? You’re gonna need a storage unit.

July 9, 2013

Sure, your bike has wheels . . . but can it fly? 3-D drone home.

Marco Arment believes Apple hears users’ complaints and uses them to effect change. The creator of Instapaper encourages everyone to use their words.

Tim Schafer and Ron Gilbert are almost a year late with their much-anticipated new adventure game. They ran into a notoriously BIG problem . . .

America’s Emergency Broadcast Systems are vulnerable to attack. Steve Wilkos is Nostradamus.

As platforms develop, bridging the gaps between them becomes increasingly difficult. Steven Sinofsky articulates the communication breakdown.

If you play the market, Citadel has likely handled your money. Meet the machines behind the Machine.

July 8, 2013

Michael Hansen shot video demonstrating how varying levels of programming skill affect a coder’s pattern recognition while reading script. This just in: Practice makes perfect.

PayScale took it upon itself to determine the median age of workers in technology. The results, next time on, “The Young and the Breastless.”

Researchers at MIT are mapping people’s social lives by way of their email accounts. Stick your nodes in other people’s business.

Edward Snowden says that intelligence agencies dig deeper than we know . . . and they’re working together. What else can he see with “Five Eyes?”

Facebook announced the much-anticipated search function will launch this week with improvements upon beta. What all can we expect from the new tool?

Christa Mrgan illustrates Apple’s new 2.5-D design approach. Might wanna grab your glasses.

Google and Motorola are working on “the first smartphone that you can design yourself,” but what does that mean? Smartphone buffet. Get stuff[ed].

Interaction Design is a relatively new field and not everyone knows it well. Christian Vasile touches on the basics and lays down a working foundation for rest of us.

Travis Jeffery has some advice for iOS developers: Stop taking screenshots, start making them.

Think Open Source is winning? Daniel Eran Dilger will be the judge of that. Case closed.

July 2, 2013

Too often developers value product over marketing, decreasing their chances of success. Andrew Dumont looks to level the playing field.

People with packed schedules aren’t easy to pin down, especially for advice. Wade Foster plays to their egos.

Ready to familiarize yourself with iOS 7’s graphical user interface? So is Mark Petherbridge and he’s got the Photoshop document to prove it.

Google announced major software updates coming for its wearable device. OK Glass, whaddya got?

Leaks suggest the newer, less expensive iPhone is manufactured in Candyland. Christopher Mims takes a lick.

Facebook’s DIY lab poses real questions regarding the viability of open source hardware. Efficiency is the name of the game . . . and what savings!

July 1, 2013

iOS 7 will change just about everything. Michael Steeber takes a crack at apps’ new aesthetic.

Two years after shutting down its mobile division, Hewlett-Packard is back in the game. Just don’t ask for a timetable. Better late than never . . .

More than half the social media users in the UK say they are willing to share private information for a more personalized web experience. England as an open book? Hey, a deal’s a deal.

140 characters are worth a thousand words. Shea Bennett explores the makeup of the world’s favorite micro-blogger.

The small business landscape has changed drastically in the last 25 years. So will investors make more money moving forward or less? Paul Graham says more. Lots more.

The Data Journalism awards showed that the genre is gaining traction. Frederic Filloux shares three personal insights into the ever-changing DJ landscape.

Wearable tech may not be the only advent in the search giant’s future. Google’s got game.

Paul Armstrong details the newest player in news. Small markets just got a whole lot bigger.

June 27, 2013

Craig Grannell is sick to his stomach at the thought of more full-screen transitions. But he can’t be the only one. Anyone have a barf bag?

Women and minorities are underrepresented in tech. But there are two crowdfunding projects trying to change all that. Cast your vote.

Fifteen years ago, the NSA assured the American people that our security and privacy were their top priority. Bruce Schneier takes a look at what changed.

Sigurdur “Siggi” Thordarson hid inside WikiLeaks as an FBI informant for three months and $5000. Secrets, secrets are no fun . . . and they don’t pay for shit either.

Astronauts have long felt the need for intergalactic auto-autopayment options, but soon they might pay bills from space. Quick, phone home.

June 26, 2013

Mark Suster knows how to build business relationships, and not with emails. The entrepreneur-turned-venture capitalist lists seven ways to improve your asking strategies. It’s face time.

Adii Pienaar employs cognitive dissonance in defense of PublicBeta’s premium pricing structure. Either it makes you money or saves you money, but no matter what, it costs you money. You decide.

Apple claims it doesn’t share your information with the government. Cryptographer Matthew Green reveals two truths about iMessage’s user security that might surprise you. Say metadata decryption 10 times fast.

In 2008, eBay found itself lost within the next generation of search engines. Marcus Wohlsen explains how chief technology officer Mark Carges took action, forsook auction.

YouTube recognizes the importance of progress bars, so they’re reinventing the wheel. Instant gratification, here we come! It’s the best thing since . . . how does that one go again?

Cadell Last draws on the parallels between genetic and memetic evolution. Is Richard Dawkins the missing link?

Guest writer Elizabeth Yin lists the things developers look for most in a technical cofounder, and a number of ways to gain traction. Remember the three things that matter least in tech startups: Location, location, location.

June 20, 2013

Digg is slated to replace Google Reader by July 1. And while that may not be nearly enough time for some, Andrew McLaughlin keeps his promises . . . with gusto.

The ex-lead engineer at Apple is pillaging tech giants for employees at Black Pearl Systems. Meet the internet’s newest band of pirates. Argh!

Richard Sapper remembers his career in design, condemns commercialism, and reveals he once forsook geek Jesus. #OMGY?!

The first rule of nondisclosure is: Shut Your F#@%ing Mouth. But seriously, speak up.

Alex Maccaw spent almost an entire year abroad, killing it. Get ready . . . Jetset . . . Go!

R. E. Warner dislikes critiques . . . reading them, anyway. The coder-poet turns two wrongs righteous.

Scott Adams thinks we’ll someday identify sociopaths by way of their Facebook usage patterns; Bruce Schneier thinks he’s nuts.

Buster Benson’s been with Twitter almost a year now. This is what it sounds like when ducks tweet.

June 19, 2013

There’s a hassle-free introduction to iOS 7 available online. And while it may not be the smoothest transition, it gets the job done. Recumbo shows us what’s what.

The open web is expanding evermore toward new frontiers. Chris Webb explains the necessity of new features, innovation, and trail blazing.

Alex Maccaw debunks request-response and outlines his vision for the future of user interface. Death to the spinning lollipop of death!

“The Superior Human?” questions whether or not human beings are superior to all other life forms. Humans: A) Rule; B) Are a disease; C) Abhor a Vacuum; D) Ain’t so great after all. Cadell Last examines all of the above.

Jony Ive’s iOS 7 icon grid has supplied new inroads for design-related hater traffic. Neven Mrgan breaks down the gridlock.

Michael Heilemann declares iOS 7 the Alpha and Omega of modern operating systems. He’s also pretty happy it’s in beta . . .

Nate Weiner pasted Pocket together from scraps, but he attracted some vocal detractors. Stop copying!

École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) developed the world’s fastest quadruped robot and hopes the Cheetah-cub stimulates search-and-rescue-related progress in robotics. Now if they’d only get to work on a bionic St. Bernard and some digital brandy . . .

June 18, 2013

Tom Waddington did some digging and found a mute button programmed into the popular photo sharing app. But don’t get your hopes up, Facebook is likely to stay mum at Thursday’s event.

Ghostery shares data with the same industry its users avoid at all cost. Scott Meyer explains how he keeps his consumers close, and his customers closer.

Elizabeth Preston breaks down the latest food fad. Hint: It ain’t people.

Ray Kurzweil believes medical advances in the last 1000 years suggest that humans may outpace organic decay. Someone alert the Social Security Administration . . . whenever.

Marco Arment thinks “Top” lists suppress app store progress, and he’s got a solution: Grease creative palms, not squeaky wheels.

Mathew Ingram breaks down both sides of the most recent ethics debate in journalism. Conclusion: We’re all dirty.

June 17, 2013

Daniel Lieberman tells Anil Ananthaswamy how the human body evolved for long-distance running. This guy’s got his head on straight.

The Penny Arcade Expo banned booth babes, but E3 is still behind the curve. Gamer Anonymous highlights the first step to recovery.

Obama promises more Internet for the people. But how will the G-Men free up the bandwidth?

The Netherlands-based developer explains how Java is a part of a complete office suite . . . you know, when it’s done.

Owen Good analyzes some frequently spread rumors about Microsoft’s new Xbox One. Something doesn’t add up . . .

NPR’s latest hotshot developer is leaving news for Twitter. Wright tells Nieman Journalism Lab why design is the most prominent challenge to modern journalism. The solution is simple.

The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act makes life a living hell for whistle-blowers and highlights some glaring holes in the justice system. Just whom are we locking up?

June 14, 2013

How much should your product cost? Ask your customers. Tomasz Tunguz outlines the importance of comparative pricing questions. He’s always right.

Developing a product for a smaller market minimizes risk, but at what cost? Serge Toarca lists the pros and cons of niche programming.

School and the real world just ain’t the same. The recently matriculated Ahmet Alp Balkan tells it like it is.

Measure yourself by the work you don’t do. Tim Evans-Ariyeh works smart, not hard.

Matt Galloway breaks down what holds machine code together and teaches us to speak this intuitive language.

John Marstall outlines Apple’s new icon design grid. But don’t think for one second he likes it.

Apple released a slew of new videos revealing to the world what they’re all about. 9to5Mac takes a look at the new direction.

Facebook rode hip-hop to the tip-top. Cade Metz explains how the world’s most prominent social network continues growing and preserves “The Hacker Way.”

Bijan Sabet outlines the difference in funding two types of startups and reveals his love affair with the consumer world. Maybe we’re not just dreamers after all . . .

Outlining a plan doesn’t mean it will execute properly, but it sure helps. Kenton Kivestu nails down the framework necessary in any product development process.

Travis Herrick works out, and he knows why: Nothing worth building comes easy, not even bodies.

Google Glass might be the most invasive piece of consumer technology ever, and Google knows it. Time to look in the mirror . . .

Physical stores may be going the way of the dinosaur, but showrooming is by no means extinct. Casey Johnston shines some light on a new online model. Might wanna try on some sunglasses…

Apple unveiled the new Mac pro at the 2013 WWDC yesterday. Here’s a first look at the cylindrical powerhouse.

Rumor has it developers will be able to program their own keyboards in the new iOS. Can it be true?

Apple announced a number of new products yesterday at the WWDC, not the least of which is iOS7. Joshua Benton breaks down the tech giant’s big day.

iBooks are now compatible with Apple’s new Mavericks OS. Read up. Take notes.

Google Reader’s dead and gone, but Google Glass is on the case. Applied Analog is interfacing your face.

The new app supplements Instagram, curating your feed by topic. But are they really in sync?

The NSA is gleaning information off of some of the biggest players on the web. Matthew Ingram explains why having an independent leaks repository is invaluable.

Technological progress increases productivity across the board. But are those same advances costing people their jobs? Illah Nourbakhsh discusses the inconvenient truth surrounding the rise of machines.

Cops can’t figure out the latest technology in car theft, and neither can automakers. Can signal repeaters used in conjunction with keys in close proximity be the answer? Repeat . . . Police stumped.

The U.S. government monitors our every digital move. The NSA compiles vast databases of emails, calls, and browsing history. So why does China get all the credit?

Apple and Google have long vied for control of the mobile marketshare. Mary Ellen Gordon breaks down the race and explains the difference between devie- and app-share. Win, place, and show us the analytics.

Harrison Weber explains how Facebook uses structured data to target users with ads so that they can target their exes. Stalkers . . .

People just don’t read like they used to. Farhad Manjoo breaks down the analytics of the ever-shortening Internet attention span. Wait . . . what?

Google sentenced its RSS reader to death. Christina Boddington outlines the deliberations, the verdict, and this particular trial’s outcome.

Ever wonder what’s going on inside your computer? Photographer Mark Crummett employs his world lass diorama skills to open up a whole new world in his new show “Ghosts in the Machine.”

Brooklyn’s Breakfast invented an interactive street sign. Drawing from a user interface, social media, and even RSS feeds, Points can show you the way to your heart’s desire. Now, where the hell is Wall-Drug?

Too often, our process gets mucked up on account of feelings. Cap Watkins explains how letting go and opening up during the earlier stages of design can alleviate creative pains.

Carpal tunnel got you down? As the sun sets on hand-coding, Tomasz Tunguz explains the not-so-subtle nuances of dictation, and gives his wrists a well-deserved break.

The world’s most popular developers’ conference sold out in two hours this year. Here’s a look at the banners from years past. Nostalgia!

Express.js and Node.js can intimidate first-timers. Fret not. Chris Webb shares a list of helpful hints to get you started and guide you along.

Apple has announced a new service replacing damaged iPhone screens in-house for $149. The price is right, but what does it mean for AppleCare?

Google takes aim at Amazon’s Prime subscription with Shopping Express. From cosmetics to toys, they deliver anything within a few hours of your order. No toilet paper? Keep your seat. They’ll be right over.

Thalmic Labs raised $14.5 million for its MYO Armband. With over 30,000 pre-orders already, the Canadian startup is poised to usher in a new era of touchless computing.

Some suggest that media is going the way of the American automobile. Matthew Ingram explains who’s on cruise control, and who’s bucking the motor trend.

Creative block? Try Jason Jones’s own intellectual Drano: Terrible Suggestions.

Developers notoriously reject paying for necessary technology. In fact, many of them waste weeks writing their own, bug-riddled programs. But they will pay for services, like the cloud. What’s the deal?

Beneath Google’s do-gooder facade lies something more akin to a Heart of Darkness. The tech giant got into bed with Washington, and now they’re working together to implement the West’s next-generation, imperialist status quo. But don’t look, they’re watching.

The publishing houses have all reached settlements, but Apple’s still on the hook. Here’s a look at the core issues driving the government’s case.

The crowd-funding site has never really been about technology, but new requirements make it even harder to raise money for gadgets. Artists aside, it’s time to look elsewhere for cash.

Microsoft’s “integrated” operating system never worked well for tablets or PCs. How InfoWorld aims to dissolve this unholy union and salvage what should be a healthy, digital relationship.

Milen explains why Clear and iCloud make natural bedfellows, and how they fell in with each other in the first place.

FanGirls compiled a miscellaneous iOS wish list for all the good girls (and boys) to see. From Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to file systems and bugs, here are eight reasonable expectations for the future of iOS.

David Lee uses Paul Graham’s essay “Startup=Growth” as a jumping off point to explain the metrics of growth. And don’t worry if you’ve lost your mathematical touch, he has too.

Andy Cush explains how Diego Pellicer plans to become America’s first real marijuana chain. They’re looking for $10 million in investments to expand into three new states. They must be high . . .

Pirate 3D is bringing the revolution to your doorstep, and for a heck of a lot cheaper than their competitors. Their goal? Get these things out to kids and see what prints.

How do you create Medium and change publishing forever? By first gaining audience with the man behind Twitter, duh. And a couple other Obvious ones . . .

Google is laying off its App developers in Argentina on account of a logistical banking nightmare. Really, it’s just paperwork. In a related story, interest in Google’s Internship remains underwhelming.

Daniel White infects old hardware with contemporary viruses for educational purposes. But don’t Worry, he’s not contagious.

You’ve met Big Brother, now meet “Little Brother.” How the same technological developments advancing institutional surveillance are ushering in a new era of civilian watchdogs.

Doomed to repeat ourselves? Not so fast. Nathan Kontny shares a short list of some things he thinks to avoid.

Can we see some identification? Mt. Gox announces new verification procedures in response to a recent money laundering investigation into one of its competitors. And they’ve got their own legal problems, too .

The Wall Street Journal is working to connect everyone invested in the Dow Jones on a more private, financial network with chat. Suddenly, Bloomberg’s got some competition.

Users are responding poorly to Yahoo adding advertising to Tumblr. Can sponsored stories save the day?

Anonymous man’s @timebot tweets from the future, past, and present at once. But what can we learn given Twitter’s rate limits. The end is nigh.

Developers read code more than anyone. David Bryant Copeland argues aesthetic in addition to content, and the importance of typography and readability of source code.

Glenn Fleishman to helm progressive Instapaper as early as Saturday. It’s business as usual, but with podcasts.

The Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner will release her findings at the upcoming D11 conference. But you get a sneak peak…

Tim Cook explained yesterday why there are a million different iPods, only one iPhone, and the importance of consumers’ desires and needs. But will things be different after the WWDC?

To Brian Katz, BYOD is “about ownership–nothing more and nothing less.” Why allowing people use of their own devices increases the likelihood that they will use the device productively.

Ever wonder if your doctors’ hands were clean? So did North Shore University Hospital. New technology sends live video of hospital employees’ hand-washing habits . . . to India.

Blog functionality has increased considerably in the last 10 years, but has that overcomplicated things? Here’s a list from Matt Gemmell (aka the Irate Scotsman) of ways to simplify. Your readers will thank you for it.

Cost- and value-based pricing may at first appear in contrast to each other, but they exist for different kinds of consumers. Tomasz Tunguz explains some solutions to justify your pricing model and maximize your profits.

Google is already using blimp and satellite technology to bring the Internet to the farthest reaches of the planet. What they really want is television’s white space, but they’ve got a fight on their hands.

The writer’s landscape has changed. But with so many new options comes confusion. How do authors with something to say decide where, and to whom, they say it?

CEO of Yahoo Marissa Mayer is bucking the minimalist trends she once championed at Google. Why the Internet portal may be making a comeback.

Researchers at Georgia Tech University are working to shed light on one of the Internet’s unsolved mysteries. Here are 14 statistically significant methods with which you can increase your presence on Twitter.

With the launch of fastFT, Financial Times hopes to keep its readers closer than ever by providing a 100-250-word service for news. 8 journalists are now tasked with breaking the most important financial stories from all over the world.

[Image: Flickr user Tanakawho]