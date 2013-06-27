How to Reboot Your News Reading After Google Reader’s Death

What is Digg and its peers giving us? A chance to start over, after the Google Reader funeral on July 1. You can import your entire Reader collection into these other options and start using them just like you did Reader–but you should not do that. Years of using Reader, and believing that you could always return to it to tidy things up, have likely given you a lazy list of feeds. Believe me, I know.

As an editor at Lifehacker for more than 3 years, I spent hours of every work day inside Reader. I added a handful of new feeds every week, sometimes more. I set up folders by category, by “priority,” by whim. In the end, it all became too much, and I just scanned the “All Items” list for as long as I could manage, hoping to wander past some magic. You don’t want magic; you want to feel like you created your own newspaper, edited by someone smart (you).

Whether you start using Digg Reader or choose another of the Reader replacements, refer back to these tips on making it work for you, whether you’re an old Reader hand or just discovering this whole RSS-as-thought-stream space that Google gave up on.

If you used Google Reader, and you read this before July 1, 2013, head to Google Takeout’s Reader section, click “Create Archive,” and check the “Email me when ready” box if the progress bar moves slowly. Reader feeds may be around to import into other readers for a while, but get a copy for yourself, just in case.

That feeling you get when cleaning up a room, that you’re making the mess worse, because you have no idea where anything should go? Do not recreate it by transferring everything over, immediately, to your new reader. That’s just moving the mess on your desk to the floor. Even if there’s just a single, shiny button to import everything, like at Feedly.

Digg’s suggestion, when you arrive at your blank account, is to type in the name of a site you enjoy. Try that. Type in the name of a site you occasionally browse and enjoy at the moment, rather than a site you know is in your Reader subscriptions. You’ll see all the feeds you can grab from the site, including some variations you might not have known about (“Top stories,” “Food,” etc.). Try to build from your browsing memory, rather than your sense of what you “need to have.”