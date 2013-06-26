Illustrated: How Agile Project Management Can Work For You

A couple of years ago I wrote about agile web development that works . But to the mainstream business community, agile was still a fairly obscure subject. Now that it’s proven itself, I figured it was time to talk about why agile projects produce better results–and how almost any team in any industry can make use of some part of the process. First, some definitions. Then I’ll show you how agile works with some visual aids.

Before the turn of the millennium, it was up to us web geeks to identify some effective ways to design websites. We started with the tools and processes used in print, video, and radio, which many of us already knew, and modified them for the Internet.

We embraced paper prototypes, wireframes, user personae, and use-case planning, to which we added information architecture, planning with site maps, and navigational flow charts. It was the beginnings of a methodology. Below, a typical web development process circa 2000-2007.





In 2000, Steve Krug published Don’t Make Me Think: A Common Sense Approach to Web Usability, and Jesse James Garrett published an influential diagram that inspired his book, The Elements of User Experience: User-Centered Design for the Web, published in 2002. These two managed to articulate the subject in a way that even the most technology-phobic print designer could understand.

A couple of years ago, we got an RFP from a college asking us to plan and design a new site for them. Great school, great project, and we do this sort of thing frequently. We sat down to write the proposal, but felt oddly stuck; we couldn’t figure out how to approach it.

Then it hit us–the spec was like something out of a time machine. They were looking for a web developer from 2005! Wireframes, site maps, use-case scenarios, and focus groups–the traditional process we’d said goodbye to about the same time Jesse James Garrett (the same guy) coined the term Ajax and gave birth to Web 2.0.

The web has changed and so have the expectations for what a site should be. At the same time, the pace of development has accelerated so that speed and efficiency have become inherent parts of the process.