advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Supreme Court Paves The Way For Gay Marriage: Social Media Reacts

Two decisions by the Supreme Court on Wednesday marked a victory for the gay rights movement. Here’s what happened across the web after the news broke.

Supreme Court Paves The Way For Gay Marriage: Social Media Reacts
By Jessica Hullinger2 minute Read

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Defense of Marriage Act, which prevents legally married gay couples from receiving benefits, is unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, it declined to uphold Prop 8, meaning that same sex marriage is now legal in California.

advertisement
advertisement

After the news broke, supporters and non-supporters took to social media with their reactions. Here’s how it’s playing out:

Kudos to Charles Blow for giving us the idea for the GIF above.

advertisement

Edith Windsor, who challenged the Defense of Marriage Act, celebrated:

Google changed its search box to display a rainbow when users search for terms relating to gay marriage:

Some opponents of the decision:

advertisement

San Francisco celebrates:

advertisement

Here are some more SCOTUS GIFs, for your viewing pleasure:

DOMA is done for:

advertisement

Gay marriage FTW:

And then Twitter was all like:

And, because you can never have too many Neil Patrick Harris GIFs:

advertisement

Gov. Mike Huckabee’s reaction to the SCOTUS ruling: “Jesus wept.”

advertisement

Meanwhile, Batman and Robin are high-kicking:

[Image: Flickr user TexasGOPVote.com]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Jessica Hullinger is a London-based journalist who covers science, health, and innovation. She currently serves as a Senior Editor at TheWeek.com

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life