Supreme Court Paves The Way For Gay Marriage: Social Media Reacts

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Defense of Marriage Act, which prevents legally married gay couples from receiving benefits, is unconstitutional. Shortly thereafter, it declined to uphold Prop 8, meaning that same sex marriage is now legal in California.

After the news broke, supporters and non-supporters took to social media with their reactions. Here’s how it’s playing out:

