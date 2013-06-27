Meet The First People Who Can Say They Have A Vine Agent

“I just saw a fake palm tree and a man watching television in a deli, and he looked incredibly bored,” explains Nicholas Megalis. “And I felt like I just had to film it.”

He breaks into jingle-like song: “Fake palm tree and a bored guy and a TV, too.”

“What’s cool about it,” he says, “is that anybody can sing about their life.”

That may be true. But not everybody can collect 341,000 Vine followers while doing it. Megalis is part of a small group of Vine users who have an agent, famed social media consultant Gary Vaynerchuk.

Vaynerchuk says he started his Vine talent agency, Grape Story, partly because he thinks success on Vine requires a unique skill. “It’s so weird to say you’re looking for that ‘it’ factor,” he says. “This takes a very specific science. We’re looking for people who aren’t famous for anything else other than they artistically figured out how to story-tell in six seconds.”

Those aren’t necessarily the same people who have large followings elsewhere on the Internet, he says.