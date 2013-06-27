What Wendy Davis’s Dramatic Filibuster Teaches Us About Tenacious Leadership

In a flurry of late-night theatrics, the Democratic state senator captured the national stage when she attempted a 13-hour filibuster to kill a controversial bill that would dramatically restrict access to abortions in Texas. If passed, SB-5’s strict new requirements would result in the closure of a significant amount of abortion clinics in Texas (a state of 26 million people), and restrict abortions after 20 weeks.

In accordance with Texas rules, Davis was required to speak continuously (and on-topic), forbidden to lean against something for support, or take a break to visit the bathroom or eat.

With just two hours left in the senate’s special session–and eleven hours of speaking–Davis’ filibuster was brought to an end after three warnings by Lt. Governer David Dewhurst. However, after considerable stalling by Democrats, and almost continuous applause from supporters in the senate galley, the vote was not completed by the midnight deadline, thus accomplishing the initial objective of Davis’ action.

Here’s a (slightly choppy) video of an elated Davis speaking, immediately after the bill was struck down.

On Monday, Davis tweeted “The leadership may not want to listen to TX women, but they will have to listen to me. I intend to filibuster this bill. #SB5 #txlege.” In preparation for the lengthy event, she asked her constituents to share their stories, some of which she read during on the senate floor.

By late Tuesday, over 120,000 viewers were watching Davis on the Texas Tribune’s live stream of the filibuster. On social media, hundreds of thousands of tweets and Facebook posts commended Davis for her defense of women’s issues in a male-dominated field, and a Republican-controlled senate.