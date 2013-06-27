Fresh Data Reveals The Way We Meet Now

And no wonder. One study found the average office denizen spends over four years of their life sitting in meetings–perhaps another reason we’re called working stiffs.

With that in mind, Fast Company’s offered readers a compendium of ideas and executives on how to prune unnecessary excess of information (or whittle out people with no purpose a la Steve Jobs) avoid the seven deadly sins of a sit down including not actually sitting down–or even take a page from the (all pulled off without a single powwow).

Something, however, is missing among all those tips and tricks. Namely: what does a modern meeting actually look like? Who’s more likely to arrive early, and who chronically shows up late? When are people more likely to gather and are men as equally represented around the conference table as women? In short: we’re missing more data.

Knowing the answers to these questions not only makes for more efficient encounters, but may help those who do get together be more engaged with the substance of their huddle.

Today we offer you some answers courtesy of Blue Jeans Network. The cloud-based video conference company pulled together data from more than a million participants who used Blue Jeans Network (to the tune of about 60 million minutes of meetings annually) in 177 countries across all seven continents. The State of the Modern Meeting benchmarks trends in collaboration and demonstrating how technology is reshaping meetings.

Conference Room Not Required

One major finding is that meetings aren’t site specific. Globalization of the workforce and the means that more people are tapping into alternative conferencing to pull their disparate players together. Blue Jeans Network found that Singapore, San Francisco, Prague, Dubai and New York are some of the cities where people most frequently collaborate. Over three quarters of those surveyed (77%) attend from laptops/desktops and from either a landline or video enabled mobile device 30% of the time. Traditional meeting rooms still command 56% of gatherings.