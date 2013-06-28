Ask These Questions About Your Professional Network Before It’s Too Late

Many years ago I got the dreaded call into my boss’s office. He told me and a number of co-workers that our jobs were being eliminated as part of a company “restructuring”. No fault on our part…it was just that our skills weren’t needed at that time.

Luckily I was able to land another job in a different part of the same company within a couple weeks. But in the interim it hit home hard how few connections I had outside of the company I currently worked at. That insight made me resolve never again to be in such a situation and from then on I worked hard at expanding my professional network.

Today we’re lucky to have applications like LinkedIn to store, manage and grow our contacts. But just having a profile and occasionally adding contacts isn’t enough. Here are seven questions you need to ask yourself about your network to ensure it’s strong enough to help you either weather a tough storm or find a new opportunity.

1) Start Basic: How Big Is Your Network?

This question assumes you have a network and a system to manage it. It still surprises me how many folks are NOT on LinkedIn given it makes networking much simpler.

So, assuming you’ve got a network, how big is it? Bigger is better in many ways (back in the day the Russian Army had a saying, “quantity has a quality of its own”). More contacts means a better chance of finding someone in your network who can help you in your job search. So while size matters, the quality of those contacts is important as well. To assess that we need to ask some additional questions.

2) How Big Is Your Company Radius?

As I mentioned earlier, one thing I realized after getting the bad news was that I’d spent all my time getting to know people in my company. The implicit assumption here was that I’d always work there and that I could use the company network to get ahead. Of course, that all went out the window. So you need to assess your network to see how much of it is composed of only people from your company. If most of it is made up of co-workers you need to actively look at ways to meet and connect with people in other companies.

3) How Big Is Your Industry Radius?

While many of us may stay in the same industry for much of our careers it also limits your opportunities if everyone you know comes from your industry. Obvious reason; if your company is getting hit with layoffs there’s a good chance other companies in your industry are suffering as well and aren’t hiring. So look for contacts outside your industry, especially ones that are healthy and growing.