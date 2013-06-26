How Microsoft’s “Project Mountain” Stacks Up Against Data Centers From Google, Apple, And Facebook

Microsoft’s ominous-sounding “Project Mountain” is a $700 million investment in cloud storage for Office365 and Xbox One. Magnificently named, sure–but how big is it, really?

First, the dirt on the new data center: Located in West Des Moines, it will be built on the 40 acres Microsoft bought in 2009. Assuming Microsoft execs stay committed to their Generation 4 Modular Data Center design, the site will use six server-filled 40-foot metal containers, each prefabricated with wiring and natural airflow (no chillers or water cooling), which drastically reduces on-site construction and piping. The containers will be arranged and plugged into a central “spine” of power and networking, and the greater container cluster plugged into a nearby 40,000-square-foot administration building. Contingent with the data center arms race is a focus on energy efficiency; the Gen 4 centers aimed to hit a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.125 by last year.

Generation 4 Modular Data Center design

As the drive toward cloud storage heats up, data centers expand.

1) Apple

Apple’s Reno, Nevada, facility was predicted to go live last November. Confirmed in 2012, the facility sits on 345 acres of land, roughly twice that of Apple’s concurrent data center project under construction in Prineville, Oregon. A second building is planned to join the 338,000-square-foot building already erected in Prineville.

2) Amazon

Amazon’s January announcement to lease two data centers in Ashburn, Virginia is a relief to clients using Amazon’s U.S.-East servers, but certainly at odds with the other tech giants’ strategy to build their own data centers from the ground up. The first data center, coming in at 200,000 square feet, will go online in Q4 of this year, while the 115,000-square-foot second center will go online in mid-2014.