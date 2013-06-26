Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Failed 25-Year Career Plan

What would your 25-year plan look like? Would it matter 25 years from now?

As part of Tim Cook’s 25-year reunion at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, the Apple CEO spoke about his experiences at the school and the Apple-y madness that followed.

But back when Cook was at Duke, he had a professor who asked his students to write a plan for their next 25 years. It’s the sort of thing he wouldn’t usually remember, Cook says, but he needed it for a commencement address. And while scrambling through his stuff, he found the plan, yellowed with age.

Looking back, the plan was “reasonably accurate” for 18 to 24 months after it was written, he says, but not at all after that.

“Not a single thing,” he says. “Zero.”

The “the journey was not predictable at all,” he says, and unless the MBAs assembled have much more insight into what they’ll be doing, that same unpredictability will be a part of their lives.