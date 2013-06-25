Nintendo Targeted By Anti-Slavery Protestors

Anti-slavery group Walk Free is targeting Nintendo for its decision not to join a voluntary electronic industry program that audits supply chains to ensure they are slavery free.

Numerous voluntary initiatives exist to prevent minerals mined by slaves in the Democratic Republic of Congo from entering the global supply chain.

When it comes to electronic companies making progress toward responsible sourcing, Nintendo is ranked last in a report from the Enough Project. At the top was Intel, followed by HP. “Nintendo has made no known effort to trace or audit its supply chain,” the report says.





Walk Free plans to hold a demonstration outside of Nintendo’s Rockefeller Center store in New York on Wednesday, with protesters dressed up as Mario giving mustaches and hats to passers-by.