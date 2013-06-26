Can Don Draper Pivot? Lessons From Second-Chance CEOs Howard Schultz, Steve Jobs, And Mickey Drexler

We’ve watched him show up intoxicated (from liquor or sex, or both), yet seamlessly spin a captivating pitch for anything from cigarettes and baked beans to a slide carousel and a Chevy. But as Mad Men’s sixth season drew to a close, Don Draper’s pitching prowess took a sharp detour into a dark night of the soul–at the conference table with potential new client Hershey’s.





Raw and emotional, he revealed his roots and sucked all the air out of that conference room. It was a tipping point for the partners of SC & P, who’d had enough of his lateness, daytime disappearances, cutting remarks, and general imperiousness. They called a meeting–for which he showed up on time–and asked him to “take a leave of absence.” Draper’s replacement was waiting in the wings, er, elevator, and asks pointedly: “Going down?” apropos of the a**hole boss finally getting his comeuppance.

Don Draper’s character joins a group of top dogs who were asked to leave the executive suite. Some CEOs were undoubtedly insufferable jerks, others not able to stem the tide of losses (hello Andrew Mason), another maneuvered himself into bizarre circumstances and legal scuffles. Others have boomeranged to success.

There are lessons for Draper in these stories of resurrection–and for all of us.





Howard Schultz, CEO of Starbucks

Like Draper, Schultz sprouted from humble stock (sans the whorehouse). The difference is Schultz’s candor. He’s been quick to tell the tale of growing up in a Brooklyn housing project and supported by a father who worked odd jobs, and Schultz was first in his family to attend college. He worked his way from Starbucks’ sales and marketing to CEO in six years and held the position until he resigned in 2000.

But he couldn’t stay away. In 2008, when Starbucks was faltering due to unwieldy expansion, Schultz took the helm again. In an interview with Success magazine he said, “This has been my life’s work, as opposed to a job. I didn’t come back to save the company–I hate that description–I came back to rekindle the emotion that built it.”

Starbucks landed on our list of Most Innovative Companies in 2012. It’s there because Schultz sees more than a market for new Starbucks goodies, and he contends it’s all part of a mission. “Profit as a singular goal is a fairly shallow aspiration, and it’s not enduring,” he says. “I’ve always said that you can’t create long-term value for the shareholder unless you create long-term value for the employees and the communities you serve.”