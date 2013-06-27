I’m Giving Notice Tomorrow…

Everyone always talks about walking off stage with diploma in hand, but I think the beginning is much more exciting. Single file into the aisle and up the steps, wait for your name to be called, approach the podium (don’t trip!), remember to accept with your left and shake with the right, and is now the right time to switch your tassel? The follow-up was easy, almost disappointingly so.

Feet firmly on the ground and back on the cold white plastic chair, I remember thinking to myself, “Now what?” 10 semesters (yeah, I got a little distracted freshman year) and $42,000 in student debt later, I felt fooled. After 21 years of being told where to go and what to do, the next steps were mine, and let me tell you, they haven’t gone according to plan.

Coachella (first weekend, of course), 2 for 1 happy hours, unlimited sick days, finding $20 in my pants pocket and deciding to sleep in an extra hour because it’s Friday are not enough—and never will be.

I never wanted to be Gordon Gekko. I didn’t want “Dr.” at the beginning of my name or “Esq.” at the end. Nope, I was fine being Sean Parker. I was too cool to be Mark Zuckerberg, but I knew a good idea when I saw one, so my plan was to find the next Facebook and retire by 26. My whole thing was working smarter, not harder. I mean, Tim Ferris’s The 4-Hour Workweek was a national bestseller.

And how hard could it have been? My plan was to get in on the ground floor, secure some equity, and wait. In the meantime, I spent more money than I earned (YOLO!) and made sure my Facebook and Instagram photos screamed, “I’ve arrived!” I really thought I had, plus my parents were still paying my cell phone bill. I was keeping calm and winning.

Well, I’ve been on my Charlie Sheen kick for 2 years and 364 days and I think time’s up. I asked a few buddies if I could crash on their futon, but four guys in a converted two-bedroom is not my idea of grown-man status. You know what is? Moving back in with your parents! When I went to tell moms and pops that idea, they thought I should “give it a little more time.” Like 20 or 30 years more. And I said “No no no!” Like Amy Winehouse, I was stuck.

Not only was I stuck, I was entitled.