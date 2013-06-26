9 Ways To Fight Eye Strain

More than 70% of Americans don’t know–or don’t believe–that they could suffer from eye strain, the Vision Council reports , though the most adults are on digital media from four to six hours a day–with 14% of young adults spending more than 12 hours a day looking at screens.

And yet anybody who spends all day in front of a screen is susceptible to eye strain–the all-too-familiar face fatigue we don’t know quite how to fight.

The symptoms, as per the Mayo Clinic, include:

Sore, tired, burning or itching eyes

Watery eyes

Dry eyes

Blurred or double vision

Increased sensitivity to light

Difficulty focusing

The Mayo Clinic says that if you can’t tolerate these symptoms at home–like by making the adjustments below–then you should head to the doctor, especially in the case of prolonged eye discomfort, changes in your vision, or double vision.

The Vision Council report claims that the solution to eye strain is easy to enact: All you have to do is limit the time you spend in front of screens. But if your job tethers you to a desk–even a standing desk–you still are going to be dealing with screens all day. The key, then, is a mindfulness about the way you interact with the screens in your life: Just like mindlessly having your email open all day can slowly fill your body with tension, never looking away fills your eyes with tension.

Sudden eye, neck, or shoulder pain is a warning that eye strain may be coming on.

Turn down your monitor brightness. Less work for your eyes.