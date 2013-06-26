How Can We Solve The Employee Disengagement Problem?

Recently, Mark Crowley reported on the results of the Gallup organization’s annual employee engagement survey . He painted a humorous, but compelling picture of the results, “… imagine a crew team out on the Potomac River where three people are rowing their hearts out, five are taking in the scenery, and two are trying to sink the boat.”

Aren’t people curious about how you manage to create tens of millions of disaffected employees? That’s not a trivial accomplishment.

Gallup interviewed 150,000 workers and found that only 30% would describe themselves as being engaged at work, while 52% say they’re disengaged, and the final 18% call themselves actively disengaged. When there was little data connecting employee engagement with business performance, these results might have been interesting only to HR. However, numerous studies have shown now that higher levels of engagement correlate with stronger business performance through greater productivity, lower turnover, and better work quality. If business today is the tough competitive race we keep saying it is, the lack of commitment of our “crew” doesn’t bode well for our success, and it’s probably not something we should ignore.

So what can we do about it?

Crowley went to Jim Harder looking for answers. Harder’s been administering the Gallup survey since 1997. Harder’s observation is that to improve employee engagement organizations need managers with the interpersonal skills to care about and connect with employees. They have to mainly deliver “the basics”; helping employees to find the right job, setting clear performance expectations for them, making sure they have what they need to do their jobs, and being generous with praise and recognition. His recommendations make sense, given what we know about the influence managers have on their workers and the actions that build worker commitment. In fact, many engagement experts, with minor differences, would say the same thing. It’s also advice in keeping with much management guidance that suggests, as Harder himself says, “doing what’s right for people proves to be right for the organization.”

However, while Harder’s recommendations make sense as far as they go, they don’t really go very far.

As in most discussions of engagement, they don’t consider what forces may be creating our high level of disengagement in the first place. Aren’t people curious about how you manage to create tens of millions of disaffected employees? That’s not a trivial accomplishment. The closest Harder comes is: “Most people come to work well intentioned and only turn sour when their basic needs aren’t being met.” Unless there’s a conspiracy of leaders and managers across every business to not meet the basic needs of their employees, we need a more systemic explanation than that if we’re going to understand our current scale of employee disengagement and address root causes rather than symptoms.

Where I would look for a plausible culprit, of the right scale, is our culture of business. While every company has its own particular culture, they ride atop a larger shared culture of business that we practice every day without recognizing how its norms impact our organizations. One of the hallmarks of that culture is our assumption that employees, when they come to work, will leave their personal baggage behind, just bringing along what they need to play their assigned roles. Without recognizing it as such, we operate at work on the assumption that who people are personally only matters to the extent it influences their job performance. We maintain a belief in a division between what is personal and what is business. The irony is that we ask people to be role players during their work day and not who they fully are as human beings, but then we’re perplexed and concerned when most of them feel disengaged from their organizations. Our belief system seems not to recognize that what we call engagement is a very personal state that depends on people’s willingness to bring who they are more fully into their workplace.