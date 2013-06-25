South and North Korea Hit By Cyber Attacks. Anonymous Claims Credit

Internet sites in both North and South Korea suffered outages this morning , leading to speculation that both attacks were the work of Anonymous. The hacks came on the anniversary of the start of the 1950-1953 Korean War, and they took down several government sites in the south, including the official site of the presidential office, also known as the Blue House.

The hackers’ message said: “We Are Anonymous. We Are Legion. We Do Not Forgive. We Do Not Forget. Expect Us.” Anonymous’s North Korea Twitter account denied responsibility.

Sites affected in North Korea–which the majority of North Koreans do not visit due to a lack of Internet access–include the country’s main propaganda hub Uriminzokkiri.com, a news agency, a newspaper, and a Web portal. Anonymous, thought to be behind the hacks on the north, claims it is trying to draw attention to the perilous conditions endured by citizens of the rogue state.