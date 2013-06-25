“Take It Or Leave It”: Zuckerberg’s Approach To Advising Instagram After Acquisition

Earlier this year, Kevin Systrom and members of the Instagram team gathered in Mark Zuckerberg’s first-floor glass office for a so-called “Zuck review.” They were there to showcase one of the first new features of the photo-sharing service since the Facebook CEO had acquired the startup. But instead of getting pushed in one direction or another by their new boss, the meeting ended up crystalizing how Instagram could remain independent even at its new home.

“It was a funny review,” says Instagram product manager Gregor Hochmuth. “We presented it; Mark liked what we did; and then he goes, ‘Well, usually I would tell a team what to do now’–like make some changes he wanted to see–‘but I really want to stick to my word and have you guys be in charge. So I’m going to give you my advice and you can take it or leave it.'”

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a product review where [Mark’s] advice was: Take it or leave it. Usually he’s a little more decisive.

It caught some present by surprise. “[Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer] said to me after, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen a product review where [Mark’s] advice was: Take it or leave it. Usually he’s a little more decisive,'” Systrom recalls.

Zuckerberg’s hands-off approach is by design. Since acquiring Instagram for $1 billion, Zuckerberg has been dogged by questions over the startup’s future: whether Instagram would lose its magic; get riddled with ads; or be folded into Facebook, as so many purchased startups had before it (Gowalla, Beluga, Drop.io). But rather than bigfooting Systrom, Zuckerberg’s strategy is to let him operate relatively autonomously inside Facebook. As Fast Company outlined in our recent feature on the startup’s first year at Facebook, Systrom’s mandate is to build out his product in an organic way that will let Instagram make money without disillusioning its adoring users. “It’s not like we have a big corporation behind us driving the strategy,” Systrom says. “Instagram should be thought of as a separate entity on a different track, yet very much aligned with the Facebook mission. The long-term value for shareholders is much, much greater.”

The relationship between Facebook and Instagram is akin to the one fostered between Google and YouTube, which the search giant acquired in 2006 and successfully built into a money-making machine, in part by leaving it alone. “That’s the one that jumps out in my mind as a pretty successful [model]: maintaining independence, getting resources, continuing to be its own destination,” says Emily White, Instagram’s director of business operations. (Systrom clarifies that the parallel only goes so far: “What’s misunderstood [by the public] is that Instagram is not a feature like YouTube, which at the end of the day is Google’s video play.”)

To be honest, in the history of acquisitions [at Facebook], I was totally worried we would just dissolve and they would turn off the service.

But given recent billion-dollar acquisitions in the Valley, from the failed (HP and Palm) to the botched (Apple and Dropbox) to the impending (Yahoo and Tumblr), there’s no such thing as a sure thing. And the Instagram team was wary of its future at Facebook. “To be honest, in the history of acquisitions [at Facebook], I was totally worried we would just dissolve and they would turn off the service,” says Instagram engineer Shayne Sweeney.

Instagram cofounder Mike Krieger, who says he spent time studying failed acquisitions before the deal, acknowledges there were endless unknown variables involved. “Without naming names, you often read about [the acquisitions] where it was like, ‘We showed up and by week two, they were talking about migrating all of our data to this other system; by week three, they had replaced our management; and by week four, they changed our product process and the company was unrecognizable,'” he says. “Sure, there’s always the risk of a personality or culture clash, but those are all things that you can’t know until you put things together. You have to take that leap of faith of saying, I take Mark at his word.”