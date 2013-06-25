Where Next For Edward Snowden?

Edward Snowden, the man who singlehandedly (as far as we know) exposed the United States’ secret Internet monitoring practices, is a clever man. Yesterday, the former Booz Allen Hamilton analyst tricked the media into thinking he was flying to Cuba , sending the world’s press on an unexpected 72-hour snipe hunt to Havana. Shortly afterwards, his supporters at Wikileaks held a gleeful conference featuring Julian Assange.

That last part makes sense since Snowden shares more than a few characteristics with Assange. In comparison to the quiet professionalism of Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg and Bradley Manning’s troubled attempts at self-preservation, Snowden has shown a canny knack for self-preservation, media manipulation, and impromptu geopolitical partnering that parallels Assange’s. From Hong Kong to Russia and to (reportedly) Venezuela and maybe Ecuador on the quest for asylum in Iceland, Snowden has been conducting an impromptu tour of the world as he decides where to end up. The question, however, is what happens from here.

In a word: unlikely. Despite fevered talk in the Twittersphere about Snowden being renditioned to Guantanamo Bay or being taken out by a drone, it’s extremely doubtful either of those things would happen.

Snowden is in the enviable position of being one of the world’s best-known men right now. While killing him would be convenient for the U.S. government, he’s turned himself (with the help of the press and social media) into a public figure with considerable support at home and abroad. Any harm that befalls him now would cause an international scandal for the already embattled Obama administration.

Slightly more likely. Russian President Vladimir Putin is both Obama’s most powerful frenemy and the leader of one of the few countries worldwide that can defy Washington. Snowden, who allegedly arrived on Russian soil this weekend (a Russian official denied he was there), is also a massive intelligence asset to Moscow and offers some PR value to boot. Russian intelligence surely interrogated him when he landed in-country, and no one knows the full extent of the information he gave Chinese authorities. In his old life, Edward Snowden may have been an IT geek for the American intelligence apparatus, but his continuing travels prove he knows a thing or two about digital spycraft.

The real question is if Russia wants Snowden to leave. China was eager for Snowden to leave Hong Kong because his presence was causing thorny diplomatic issues for Beijing; Russia has their own set of priorities and may be happy to keep Snowden around longer as an easy way to antagonize Washington.

While Putin might be an old Cold Warrior who loves to poke Washington in the eye, Russia is still an American ally. In the interests of good relations with the United States and Europe, Moscow might arrange for Snowden to make his way into American custody or boot him out of the country to make a statement.