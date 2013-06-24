Samsung Denies Reports That It Is Closing Its Desktop PC Business: Updated

Samsung has released a statement denying a report yesterday from the Korea Times that claimed Samsung was shuttering its desktop business to focus instead on tablets and all-in-one laptops.

The rumor that Samsung is withdrawing from the PC desktop business is groundless. Samsung will continue to offer diverse PC products according to consumer and market needs.

The original report had quoted a Samsung official as saying: “Demand for conventional desktop PCs is going down.” The Korea Times suggested the move “means that an era of desktop PCs here is being phased out.”

Earlier this month, Samsung started releasing data about its Galaxy Tab 3 tablet computers, meant to compete with Apple’s iPad. On Monday, it announced the devices would become available July 7 in three different sizes.

In March this year, an analyst company predicted tablets sales would surpass those of desktop PCs in 2013. Just in 2012, tablet sales were up 78.4% over 2011, perhaps signaling the beginning of the post-PC era.