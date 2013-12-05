Nelson Mandela, 1918-2013

Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and the transformational civil rights leader largely responsible for the dismantling of apartheid, died today at the age of 95.

Mandela was one of the world’s most celebrated moral authorities, with his 27 years behind bars bringing the anti-apartheid movement to the international stage, before reemerging to lead South Africa as the country’s first black president.

What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.

To celebrate his life, we’ve compiled just a handful of the most memorable moments from Mandela’s more than 70-year career highlighting the courage, tenacity, and unrelenting dedication to civil rights that will define his legacy forever.





On August 5, 1962, Mandela was jailed by South Africa’s Nationalist government and later convicted of inciting strikes and leaving the country without permission. Just one year earlier, he had given his first television interview emerging as a leader of the country’s growing anti-apartheid movement. While still in prison for his first arrest, Mandela was indicted as part of the Rivonia Trial, where 10 opposition leaders–including himself–were charged with sabotage. Mandela initially faced the death penalty, to which he gave a chilling statement, expressing his willingness to die for the movement if necessary.

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

While he avoided the death penalty, Mandela was sentenced to life in prison. For the next 27 years, little was heard from him, though outside the prison walls, a global anti-apartheid movement was gaining steam.

On November 30, 1973, the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, defining apartheid as “inhuman acts committed for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination by one racial group of persons over any other racial group of persons and systematically oppressing them.” The United States, one of only four nations that voted against the UN convention over a decade prior, would enact the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act in 1986, with Congress overriding a veto from then president Ronald Reagan.

Mandela’s 70th birthday was celebrated with a star-studded concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1988.