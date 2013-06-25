Are You Really A Ninja? How To Rock Your Twitter Bio As Hard As Hillary Clinton

If you spend a lot of time on Twitter, you’ll quickly recognize these few clever words as someone’s Twitter bio. In this case, they don’t belong to an actual real person but are instead randomly chosen from the Twitter Bio Generator: an online tool that pokes fun at how we describe ourselves on the world’s most popular micro-blogging site.

Let’s face it, we tweeters spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about how to craft the perfect tweet. And why not? In Lydia Dishman’s recent post, she shares how Twitter can help anyone land their dream job with these simple steps: Don’t be a pain in the ass, be creative and funny, tidy up that stream, and understand how companies recruit using social media.

However, few of us think much about the 160-character impression (the bio) gives new Twitter followers.

While quality tweets are important, those critical words that describe what we do can propel someone to click, to follow, or to click away. A couple of weeks ago, Hillary Clinton set a new biographic standard. Her impressive Twitter bio reads as follows:

@hillaryclinton

Wife, mom, lawyer, women & advocate, FLOAR, FLOTUS, US, Senator, SecState, dog owner, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, glass ceiling cracker, TBD…

In these 159 characters, Clinton proudly showcases her past, present, and future. She shares a bit of personal and a bit of professional experience, and she tops it off with humor and a timely tease (TBD).

Actor Tom Hanks’ playful approach has helped push his follower count beyond six million.