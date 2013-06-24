NYPD-Microsoft Expand Surveillance Partnership To Precincts

The New York Police Department’s Domain Awareness System, which links together a massive network of CCTV cameras, license plate readers, radiation detectors, motion detection systems, and sophisticated algorithms to detect possible terrorist activity, is expanding to every police precinct in the city. Reuters’ Chris Francescani spoke with NYPD spokesperson Paul Browne, who said “The technology, having been inspired and engineered with a sense of urgency after 9/11, has obvious applications to conventional crime fighting […] That is in the process of being expanded citywide, for what–after all–is our primary mission, which is to fight crime.”