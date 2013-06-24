advertisement
Facebook Allegedly Keeping Quasi-Secret “Dossiers” On Users

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Late last week, Facebook announced a bug had exposed contact information for 6 million users. Following up on that, security research firm Packet Storm discovered Facebook is vacuuming users’ phone numbers, phone books, and email address books from mobile phones–and aren’t fully informing customers of the practice.

This information also helped fuel a massive security flaw in which a user’s friends who used Facebook’s Download Your Information tool could access their address books and phone books.

