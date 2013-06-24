iOS 7 Mail: Not The Mail App You’ve Been Waiting For

As you may have seen, Apple’s new mail app is visually cleaner and filches some neat tricks from competing mail apps. But beyond some housekeeping tweaks, most of the Mail app seems to function the same. Here’s what Apple has added–and how the best third-party Mail apps for iOS are keeping their edge.





Besides its visually sparse, Helvetica-rich design, Mail looks mostly the same at first glance. Under the hood, the ability for email services that aren’t Gmail or iCloud have been expanded in settings, and it’s now quicker to junk a message than before–but these aren’t game changers.

One useful addition is the new custom mailboxes with filtering rules–but you can’t create your own. Hidden in the “Edit” menu is a switch to enable filtered mailboxes for Flagged email, messages with attachments, Unread messages,To or CC’d mail, Drafts, All Sent, and Trash smart mailboxes. You can also mark all the messages in these boxes as read or unread in one fell swoop.

Edge-to-edge photos are a nice touch, and you can now swipe across a table cell in Mail to take action on that message (much the way you can in another popular email client that I’ll discuss below.) Finally, Apple has improved Mail search to the point where it actually functions.

The most popular and brilliant piece of marketing recently has been from Mailbox, the Gmail specific iOS email client, now owned by Dropbox. Even with the qualifiers of users having to have an iPhone and be a Gmail user, there has still been a firestorm of interest from hundreds of thousands of people who want their email to fundamentally function differently. The action-based method of treating emails as tasks has exploded and led to a barrage of similarly spec-ed apps.

Another client that has debuted recently is Mail Pilot, which was originally a Kickstarter project that happened in parallel to Mailbox but pivoted from its inception to more closely mimic the competition. As to why email is heading in this direction, cofounder Josh Milas has said: “[E]mail is used less for simple communication and more for organization and productivity. Rather than continue to trick outdated clients to work in this way, we (and others) have redesigned the email experience to fit today’s workflows.”

Priced at $15, Mail Pilot is an expensive app no matter how you slice it. Differentiating it, however, Mail Pilot does support Yahoo, AOL, iCloud, Gmail, and IMAP as opposed to only Google. Easily winning the feature war, Mail Pilot works well but can feel uninspired at times. The company is trying to expand quickly, as they’ve also already announced a Mac desktop client coming soon.