4 Fast Ways To Understand People Better

Mighty Google once surveyed tens of thousands of interviewers and interviewees, tracking the way one scored the other and then how the candidate eventually performed–and as we learned yesterday, there was “zero relationship” between the interview scores and on-the-job performance.

Turns out we’re just as bad at hiring as we are at dating.

As Heart, Smarts, Guts, and Luck coauthor Anthony K. Tjan observes on the Harvard Business Review website, we often grope after obvious signals of who a person is, though such “extrinsic markers” leave ham-fisted first impressions: net worth, social status, titles, academic scores, Twitter followers, LinkedIn connections, dietary preferences, resume font, facial symmetry.

But these markers, he cautions, don't tell the whole story: They miss out on the more subtle traits that make up a person's character (and whether they end up in jail).





“You can teach skills.” Tjan quips, “Character and attitude, not so much.”

Since these character traits are finer signals–the why and how that drive their actions–you need to tune in more closely to pick them up. Tjan’s full post breaks down 10 tips. We’ll take a few in depth here.