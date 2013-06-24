Silvio Berlusconi: Guilty, Seven Years In Prison In Underage Prostitute Case

Scandal-plagued former Italian Prime Minister and business tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Berlusconi has also been banned from private office for life, according to Italian publication La Republica.
The 76-year-old Berlusconi faced numerous legal charges surrounding his repeated hiring of a teenage Moroccan prostitute. Berlusconi received the extended prison sentence largely due to a bungled attempt to force Milan police to cover up the woman’s arrest for alleged theft in an unrelated case.