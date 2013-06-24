In iOS 7, Users Can Teach Siri Pronunciation

As developers continue to explore the new iOS 7, unveiled recently at Apple’s WWDC event, they are finding cool new features. The latest is Siri’s newfound ability to learn correct pronunciation of difficult names. The most confused personal assistant in the world just got a little less confused.
According to 9to5Mac, when the iOS 7 hears a name it doesn’t understand, Siri will ask for help. If the pronunciation is incorrect, a user can say, “That’s not how you pronounce [insert name],” and Siri will allow the user to teach it the correct pronunciation, which Siri will then save for use going forward.