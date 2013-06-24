Google Street View Goes To The Top Of World’s Tallest Building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Google has sent its Street View cameras to the top of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest building. The footage was obtained by Project Manager Pascale Malite, who dangled off the maintenance platform used for cleaning windows and even carried her camera all the way up to the top, braving 40 mph winds. Then she got to travel down again, in the world’s fastest elevator:
Street View has gone to all kinds of places with its Trekker 360 camera in the past year. As well as hiking the Grand Canyon, it visited a town abandoned after the 2011 Japanese tsunami and even some of the most beautiful coral reefs on the planet. Earlier this year, its mountaineering team used a more lightweight camera while scaling some of the highest peaks in the world.